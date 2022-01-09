How is the relationship between Julia and Emma Roberts’ parents

Sibling dynamics can be tricky, and things get even more complicated when you add fame to the equation. It’s hard to keep dirty laundry private when you live in the public eye. Julia Roberts, apparently, he learned that the hard way, after a public fight with his older brother and father of Emma roberts, the actor Eric Roberts.

Apparently, things started to get complicated as early as 1993. In 2004, People reported that in the early 1990s, Julia “He sided with Eric’s ex-girlfriend” in a custody battle for his niece Emma roberts.

In a 2018 Vanity Fair interview, Eric claimed that he and Julia were actually very close as children. However, the trio broke up when their parents divorced. Julia and her sister Lisa moved in with their mom, while Eric moved to Atlanta with his father.

Years later, the siblings reconnected when Julia moved to New York to seek work as an actress. By this time, Eric was already making a name for himself as a promising actor. With the help of her brother, Julia signed with her first agent and thus began her meteoric rise to fame. In fact, in his Vanity Fair interview, Eric said:

“If it weren’t for me, there wouldn’t be Julia Roberts neither Emma roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that. “

Julia went on to star in box office hits like “Pretty Woman”, and Eric became an Academy Award-nominated actor. However, as Julia’s stock continued to climb, Eric’s career stalled.

While chatting with Vanity Fair in 2018, Eric Roberts spoke about her difficult relationship with her sisters, Lisa and Julia Roberts. “They were precious to me, and we had moments of great closeness”, He said. But nevertheless, his drug use created a divide. “It was exhausting being around me”Eric admitted. Who also revealed that his drug use could have affected his career.

“Complaining, guilt, unable to enjoy enjoyment. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia.” However, Eric tried to get back to normal. Over the years, she worked to overcome her addictions before landing on Celebrity Rehab in 2010.

As for his relationship with Julia, it turns out that the bond between siblings was strong enough to facilitate a reconciliation. The duo reunited when Julia gave birth to twins in 2004.. Eric told Vanity Fair that when he visited Julia in the hospital, “They took me to their room and I was immediately flooded with brotherly love and uncle”. These days, the siblings spend the holidays together and stay in touch at all times.

It seems that the actors were able to put the past behind them. Perhaps time really heals all wounds. Don’t you think