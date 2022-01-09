Hit Denzel Washington The movie was just remade, and you may not have realized it

Ads

A new version based on Denzel Washington’s vehicle, John Q, is having a lot of success in China. Variety reported that Wanda Pictures’ Fireflies in the Sun, which is an adaptation of the 2002 Washington film, is having huge box office hits. After opening in mid-December, Fireflies in the Sun opened at No. 1 in the country with $ 54.2 million at the box office.

Fireflies in the Sun is billed as a criminal thriller. It was directed by Dai Mo and starred Xiao Yang, Janice Man, and Simon Yam. The film follows a unlucky family after their son has an accident that leaves him in need of expensive treatment. His father does everything in his power to ensure that his son can receive such treatment. Fireflies in the Sun premiered on December 17, 2021 in China.

Although Fireflies in the Sun is an adaptation of one of the Washington movies, it is advertised as a sequel. According to Variety, the film is described as a sequel to the 2019 thriller Sheep Without a Shepherd. Interestingly, Sheep Without a Shepherd was also a foreign film adaptation, as it was based on the 2013 Indian film Drishyam. The publication noted that It is interesting that Fireflies in the Sun is presented as a sequel to Sheep Without a Shepherd, as the two films do not share any plot elements. Also, the two films do not share the same cast, other than the fact that they both featured Chopstick Brothers singer Xiao Yang.

Fireflies in the Sun appears to be having more success than the movie it was based on. John Q, which was directed by Nick Cassavetes and starred Washington, Anne Heche, Ray Liotta and Robert Duvall, premiered in February 2000. Like Fireflies in the Sun, John Q follows a man who takes extreme measures after discover that your child needs expensive medical treatment. The film grossed more than $ 100 million over the course of its theatrical release.

John Q may have earned a lot at the box office, but he didn’t garner many positive reviews from film critics. Variety reported that its own review of the film was less than positive. The outlet called it “a rare case of blatant political propaganda in a major Hollywood movie … brimming with melodrama and dire situations” and added that it served as a “blatantly manipulative commercial on behalf of national health insurance.”

