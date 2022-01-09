his double in ‘Thor 4’ (and other transformations)

With the classic before and after, Chris Hemsworth shows us on Instagram some of the transformations of your Centr fitness app, including that of your double on thor 4 .

Bobby Holland Hanton, Chris Hemsworth’s stuntman, acknowledges that being Thor is a hell of a task.

Wanting to be (or have to replace him in front of the camera) as Chris Hemsworth it has its good points, and its bad points. The bad, that you have to undergo a wild training program, but instead, it assures you that you will turn your body into a perfect machine. And if not, let them tell his double in Thor 4, and many of their students in their Fitness Centr app, who have carried out transformations incredible under the command of good old Chris …

Chris Hemsworth and the transformation of his double for Thor 4

“Stunned to see these transformations of my double Centr coach and other members using the program. Incredibly proud to have so many people on my team who help others to achieve these results “, writes the Australian actor on Instagram, where he attaches photos of his pupils, and how they have lost fat and enhanced their figure. The first of them, Bobby Holland Hanton, has had to do something else to replace him on screen …

The current fitness goal of Chris Hemsworth is to keep widening your muscles for the filming of Thor 4 and the biopic of Hulk Hogan, a huge physical challenge for his stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton. This is what he has told in a recent interview with the Australian morning program ‘Fitzy & Wipp’; Hemsworth’s stuntman spoke about the challenge of keeping up with the body of the growing 37-year-old action hero. “I texted him and said, ‘Thank you so much dude, this is going to be even harder this time,'” Hanton commented on the viral photo of Hemsworth and his biceps flipping a tire in the middle of training.

“Thor is clearly the most difficult character I’ve ever had to get fit for,” Holland Hanson explained to news.com.au Hanton, who also worked for ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO) and has voiced the other Chris , Evans and Pine, for other Hollywood films, knows that he is facing the greatest challenge of his career. “Chris is absolutely huge. He is much bigger than me naturally, so I had to train twice a day. ” The results can be seen …

