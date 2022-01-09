his bad moment after the break up with Camila Cabello

Several months have passed since the separation of one of the couples of the moment, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. It is now when the interpreter of ‘Summer of Love’ took his social networks, Instagram, to open up to his fans on what is his state of health.

And is that the Canadian singer is not going through a good time. Despite everything, he wanted to show his affection to his fans for giving so much support to his latest single ‘It’ll be okay’: “I see you guys and I see how much love they are giving to this song and they are giving me and That means a lot for me. So thank you, I love you guys. ” This song was released weeks after the breakup was confirmed, after two years of relationship.

In the video he shared with his followers, Shawn reflects on what the goal of creating music entails: “I think that when I make music, the end goal is to sit there and have some kind of my own truth revealed to me and many of the times when I write songs, usually I use music as a platform to be able to reach a place within myself which I could not reach simply by talking or thinking about it ”.

As for the support she is receiving for her new single, she wanted to conclude by thanking her fans for their love: “I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that’s because there is some truth in the song. I am very proud of that song and I am very grateful that you are connecting with her. “

Shawn Mendes’ new single details the heartbreaking end of a relationship: “The future we dream of is fading to black” which is preceded by the following message as a chorus: “It will be OK”.

Both artists made the break official by making a joint statement through your Instagram Stories. In this way, they mentioned the love and affection they feel for the other, despite the fact that their love relationship has ended.