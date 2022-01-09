High and low Liga MX: America launches first offer for Pablo Solari

The Eagles of America have launched a first formal offer for the Argentine Pablo Solari, today in Colo Colo From Chile.

The intention of America is to add Pablo Solari as a reinforcement for the 2022 Clausura tournament of the MX League, in which by the way the Eagles started with a draw to one at Puebla’s home.

Super Deportivo can ensure that America launched the offer for 80% of the Solari pass, although it should be noted that since the negotiation has just begun, a push and pull between the parties can be expected, so the pass cannot be considered closed or close.

Nowadays Colo Colo has 80% of the Solari pass and the remaining 20% ​​corresponds to Talleres de Córdoba from Argentina.

America’s interest in Solari was revealed on Saturday by Super Deportivo.

Solari is America’s choice

America noticed Solari when the negotiation failed for the Uruguayan Brian Ocampo, for whom around four million dollars were requested, with everything and who has just finished his contract with the National of his country.

Pablo Solari, only 20 years old, can play as a winger for any band and is much loved in Colo Colo, as he scored the goal with which El Cacique avoided relegation a year ago.

