Guillermo Ochoa’s optimistic message after America vs. Puebla for the MX League

The Eagles of AmericaGiven the circumstances, they emerged unharmed from the meeting on the first date of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. It is that he was during almost an hour of play with one less footballer due to the expulsion of Roger Martinez. And in reference to this fact, Guillermo Ochoa it was expressed publicly.

“Great dedication and effort of the team! The first day of visit is never easy and with 10 for a long time. Adding will always be good! To keep working and improving”, he pointed Memo on your verified social network account Instagram, after the tie 1 to 1 of the cast cream blue with the set franjiazul this friday night of the CDMX.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that in the match in which Guillermo Ochoa once again participated as the goalkeeper of the Eagles of America for the debut in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament, Santiago Solari was the main protagonist for a confusing and unfortunate episode in which he was excluded by the judge from the match Oscar Mejia Garcia.

It is still unknown what the sanction will be for the Indiecito, but if the referee relates in the report that the Argentine released some kind of expletive or term with which both he and the rest of his colleagues assigned to the administration of the game in Puebla interpreted it as an offense, you could receive up to six suspension dates.

America’s next match for the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX

Postponed match vs. Mazatlan for date two, the next game that the Eagles of America they will dispute for him Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX It will be against the current Mexican soccer champion, the Atlas FC. The match will take place on Saturday, January 22 from 9:00 p.m. CDMX in the Aztec stadium.