Group video call on WhatsApp Web: so you can make one

In recent years and mainly since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the restrictive measures to mobility that the pandemic, the video calls have been gaining more relevance among people as a way of communication not being able on many occasions to meet in a face-to-face, so this function in WhatsApp it has become very popular.

A star tool in the application The most used instant messaging system in the world, with its more than 2.5 billion active users, is not just anything, and with the incorporation of these functions in the version for computer, WhatsApp Web, things get a lot better.

The problem that some users sometimes find when wanting to connect a group video call is that the button to start one is not visible from WhatsApp Web.

The button to start a group video call is not enabled in WhatsApp Web, but you can start one this way.



The truth is that this situation is more common than you think and is usually due to the fact that the chat in which you are looking for that icon corresponds to a WhatsApp group, so you will not see the option in that chat.

The limit of people who can participate in group video calls has recently been extended, but the computer versions have not been updated in this regard, so neither WhatsApp Web nor WhatsApp Desktop have these features enabled.

Therefore, if your goal is to start a simple video call with a single contact, the way to do it will be with an individual video call, possible from your computer.

On the other hand, if what you are looking for is that several people connect in a single group call then you will not see the button to make it but from your smartphone.

But it is not impossible because there is a method with which you can connect with several contacts in a single video call by following this procedure from WhatsApp Web in your browser:

At the top of your WhatsApp Web portal you must press the button that represents a clip and select the icon of a camcorder from the menu that appears.

You will immediately see a dialog box in which you will have to choose the option Go to messenger and then Create room.

A new tab will then be displayed with a link for the video call, which you must copy Y to share with the people you want to participate in the virtual meeting.

