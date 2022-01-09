Graphologist analyzes body language between Emma Watson and Tom Felton – El Financiero

The special one Back to Hogwarts, A production of HBO Max, brought together a large part of the cast of the Harry Potter saga on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first film.

Actors, producers and directors were invited to this great ‘party’, in which dozens of unknown stories and some unpublished stories were told in the open voice of the participants.

Among the anecdotes that most surprised the potterheads, one that he shared Emma Watson, (Hermione Granger) who claimed that she fell in love with Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) almost from the start of filming.

Watson recounted the excitement of discovering that he would share the call-in sessions with Felton and detailed the moment in which that budding ‘love’ began.

This happened when, in a class, they were assigned to draw their idea of ​​God; Felton drew a girl with a cap turned backwards and riding a skateboard: “I don’t know how to put it, I just fell in love with him,” said the 31-year-old actress.

Analysis of Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Maryfer Centeno, expert in graphology and body language, carried out an analysis of the interactions between both actors in the reunion of Harry Potter and he made an account of the interactions between both actors in several photographs taken during the years that the saga lasted.

Centeno assured that these conclusions are revealed by themselves: “I don’t say it, the body that always betrays says so.”

In the first block of the video, the graphologist analyzes a photograph where the actors are adolescents. In the picture, Felton is shown standing holding a glass while hugging Emma, ​​who shows a genuine smile.

Centeno highlights Felton’s safety and explained that Watson’s smile denotes a lot of charisma and honesty. The exercise continues with an image in which the actors leave behind their adolescence stage; In this regard, Maryfer comments: “We see how the smile is more timid and the most controlled movements, as if they were embarrassed to show everything they are in public ”.

In a third image where Emma and Tom have probably come of age, Centeno identifies a nuance of courtship in Felton’s posture, while Watson remains very attentive to his interlocutor: “There was a lot of chemistry, it was a real love”, comments.

Photos: TikTok Maryfer Centeno

One of the gestures that Centeno has taken up the most to argue his analysis are the angles and the condition of the smiles in each of the images: “Here we see a smile that is totally sincere (Emma Watson) and his too. Heads are sought and the proximity is undeniable ”.

However, everything changes as the actors get older, says Centeno. “Do you notice how the looks change? How is there a resounding distancing? ”, He highlights.

In relation to the scenes of the reunion for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, Maryfer points out that reciprocity is maintained in the actors’ relationship: “Look at his gaze. She is very interested in talking to him ”.

He also identified some key gestures in Watson and Felton’s dialogue: “There is a real chemistry between them. That little mouth is nervous (Tom Felton) and she’s looking at him, her chin (Emma Watson) is going slightly up, which tells us how she feels in a position of authority ”, stressed.

Photo: HBO Max

What do the lyrics of Emma Watson and Tom Felton say?

As part of the final analysis, Centeno detailed Emma and Tom’s personalities by observing their handwriting. The expert began Watson:

“It is a linked letter, which speaks to us of ease of speech, but also of being an intuitive and critical thinking person. He is a person who analyzes things and is extremely intelligent, “he commented.

On the other hand, Felton’s handwriting denotes very different characteristics from that of his castmate:

“It is a very fast letter, which speaks to us that it is instinctive, shown as is. They are both honest people. They complement each other but she is more rational and he is more instinctive; They are both very observant ”, concludes Centeno.

It should be noted that in the special Return to hogwarts so much Emma Watson as Tom Felton assured that there was never a love relationship among them: “Nothing has happened, nothing, nothing in the romantic plane, never, we just love each other, that’s all”, declared the actress of The Perks of Being a Wallflower.