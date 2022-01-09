Gracie, Selena Gómez’s little sister stars in a funny TikTok video of the singer

Selena Gomez She’s nostalgic for the good old days of social media, but her little sister Gracie keeps her up to date!

The singer of “Lose You to Love Me”The 29-year-old shared a hilarious video on TikTok this past weekend of herself trying to make a video for the platform with 8-year-old Gracie.

The clip begins with Gracie looking steadily at the camera to tell her sister: “You embarrass me”.

He then goes on to a recording of Gomez jokingly crying as he says: “I just deleted all of TikTok!” while Gracie laughs next to him.

The video concludes with the former Disney star showing Snapchat to Gracie through a fit of laughter, saying: “See? This is where it is. Snapchat is where it is!”

It is not the first time that Gracie has made a cameo on the interpreter’s TikTok account. Last month, the singer of “Dance with Me” shared a video of the duo recreating a scene from the series Full house.

In that clip, Gómez and Gracie recreated a fight between DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie sweetin), concluding with Gomez saying “I am more intelligent!” and his sister answering: “I’m not falling in love with it!”

“Sisters,” Gomez wrote in her TikTok caption.

The ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber She has previously spoken about being a role model for Gracie, writing on Instagram in 2017: “I will always let my sister know that she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be educated to know that her voice is important. The importance behind being a leader and inspiring others with her truth.”.