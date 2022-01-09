This Sunday, January 9, another edition of the Golden Globes will be held. However, this year, the gala will be celebrated in a different way, since It will not be held in person due to the increase in infections due to the omicron variant and it will not be transmitted.

As part of a boycott caused by a lack of diversity within the awards, as well as within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), NBC made the decision not to broadcast the event. On the other hand, the HFPA decided to make it a private event and not to stream it either.

This is not the first time that the Golden Globes have been embroiled in controversy, as the HFPA’s voting tactics and lack of inclusion have been criticized for decades. We share with you some of the scandals and most controversial winners of the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes: the most controversial scandals and winners of the galas

Resignation of Henry Gris, President of the HFPA,

In 1958, HFPA President Henry Gris resigned from the organization’s board, noting that certain prizes were given as favors. Gray claimed that some winners were determined only by the board and not by all members of the association. That year, the clients of a single advertising company won the most Golden Globes.

Prize bought for Pia Zadora?

Actress Pia Zadora tried to establish herself as a Hollywood star in the poorly received crime drama Butterfly; however, some media questioned his acting ability. In 1982, The artist received the Razzie Award for Worst New Star, but was also awarded the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year.

According Los Angeles Times, Meshulam Riklis, a wealthy businessman and Zadora’s husband at the time, took HFPA members to Las Vegas for a leisure trip. a few weeks before the vote, leading many to suspect that Zadora’s victory was just a transaction.

More bribery allegations following Burlesque and the Tourist nominations

In 2011, rumors spread that HFPA members had been convinced with trips to Las Vegas and a private concert to nominate Burlesque as Best Film. On the other hand, the failure of Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp The Tourist it was also nominated in the same category.

Former Golden Globes publicist sues HFPA for bribery

Three days before the 2011 Golden Globes, former HFPA publicist Michael Russell filed a lawsuit for $ 2 million, alleging that group members “abused their positions and entered into unethical and potentially illegal arrangements, equivalent to a ‘payola’ scheme ”.

Brendan Fraser accuses former HFPA president of sexual assault

In a 2018 interview, Fraser told GQ that former HFPA president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him by touching him without his consent during a 2003 HFPA luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

HFPA receives criticism for failing to nominate women in the Best Director category

2019 was a historic year for female directors after the huge box office (and critical) success of films like Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. But nevertheless, none were recognized at the Golden Globes, which is why many in the industry spoke out against the HFPA.

Hollywood criticizes HFPA for lack of diversity

An investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed in 2021 that there were no black journalists among the 87 HFPA members, so Hollywood figures like Ava DuVernay and Shonda Rhimes spoke about the lack of diversity in the group.

Former HFPA President called Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement”

Following an alleged email calling the Black Lives Matter initiative a “racist hate movement,” Berk was expelled from the HFPA.