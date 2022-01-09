Golden Globes: Nominations for the Golden Globes 2022, the awards that want to turn the page to their crisis | Culture

In Hollywood the show must always go on. Today Sunday (at dawn from Sunday to Monday in Spanish time) the winners of the Golden Globes will be announced, awards that were among the favorites of the industry, but that are now suffering their worst reputational crisis due to the lack of diversity in the voting body and suspicions of corruption among its organizers. The NBC television network will not broadcast the awards for the first time in 25 years after a series of scandals revealed in a journalistic investigation. The winners will be announced in a closed-door event without a presenter, red carpet or celebrities.

Popularly known as the prelude to the Oscars, today the Golden Globes have an uphill road. Producers, film studios and public relations companies have joined a boycott against the awards since last February Los Angeles Times revealed that among the 87 members of the association there was not a single person of color. From that moment on, giants like Warner Bros., Amazon and Netflix withdrew their support for the awards. Unlike previous years, the studios did not campaign to be among the nominees for an award that today is more than longed for.

Jane Campion’s Western The power of the dog It starts as a favorite in the film categories alongside Kenneth Brannagh’s latest film, Belfast. Both aspire to seven awards. Javier Bardem earned a nomination for his performance in Aaron Sorkin’s film about the comedian couple Lucy Ball and Desi Arnaz, Being the Ricardos. Pedro Almodóvar and his Parallel Mothers he was selected in the non-English speaking film branch along with the Italian Paolo Sorrentino. The composer Alberto Iglesias has also been nominated for his work in the most recent film by the La Mancha director.

HBO leads the nominations in the television categories with 15, five of them for Succession. Netflix has 17, but these include Campion’s feature film nominations, Don’t look upby Adam McKay and Tick ​​tick … Boom! The great Emmy winner, Ted lasso, Apple, has four nominations as well as the second season of The Morning Show, on the same platform.

Below is the list of nominees:

Best Drama Movie

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

The power of the dog

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s Eyes

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, The Gucci House

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

West side story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In a New York neighborhood

Best Drama Movie Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best drama series

Lupine (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple)

Pose (FX)

The Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Therapy

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, The Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

Best Comedy Actress in a Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best miniseries

Dopesick (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, The Squid Game

Best soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle

Germaine Franco, Charm

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Movie Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Best animated film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the last dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

Compartment No. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

A Hero, by Asghar Farhadi (France / Iran)

Parallel Mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar.

Best Original Song

Be Alive by King Richard.

Two Little Caterpillars, Charming.

Down to Joy from Belfast.

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), of Respect.

No time to die, from No time to die.