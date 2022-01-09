Golden Globes: Nominations for the Golden Globes 2022, the awards that want to turn the page to their crisis | Culture
In Hollywood the show must always go on. Today Sunday (at dawn from Sunday to Monday in Spanish time) the winners of the Golden Globes will be announced, awards that were among the favorites of the industry, but that are now suffering their worst reputational crisis due to the lack of diversity in the voting body and suspicions of corruption among its organizers. The NBC television network will not broadcast the awards for the first time in 25 years after a series of scandals revealed in a journalistic investigation. The winners will be announced in a closed-door event without a presenter, red carpet or celebrities.
Popularly known as the prelude to the Oscars, today the Golden Globes have an uphill road. Producers, film studios and public relations companies have joined a boycott against the awards since last February Los Angeles Times revealed that among the 87 members of the association there was not a single person of color. From that moment on, giants like Warner Bros., Amazon and Netflix withdrew their support for the awards. Unlike previous years, the studios did not campaign to be among the nominees for an award that today is more than longed for.
Jane Campion’s Western The power of the dog It starts as a favorite in the film categories alongside Kenneth Brannagh’s latest film, Belfast. Both aspire to seven awards. Javier Bardem earned a nomination for his performance in Aaron Sorkin’s film about the comedian couple Lucy Ball and Desi Arnaz, Being the Ricardos. Pedro Almodóvar and his Parallel Mothers he was selected in the non-English speaking film branch along with the Italian Paolo Sorrentino. The composer Alberto Iglesias has also been nominated for his work in the most recent film by the La Mancha director.
HBO leads the nominations in the television categories with 15, five of them for Succession. Netflix has 17, but these include Campion’s feature film nominations, Don’t look upby Adam McKay and Tick tick … Boom! The great Emmy winner, Ted lasso, Apple, has four nominations as well as the second season of The Morning Show, on the same platform.
Below is the list of nominees:
Best Drama Movie
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King richard
The power of the dog
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s Eyes
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, The Gucci House
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West side story
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In a New York neighborhood
Best Drama Movie Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best drama series
Lupine (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple)
Pose (FX)
The Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Therapy
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, The Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Comedy Series
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple)
Best Comedy Actress in a Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best miniseries
Dopesick (Hulu)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress in a Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, The Squid Game
Best soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle
Germaine Franco, Charm
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Movie Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”
Best animated film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and the last dragon
Best Foreign Language Film
Compartment No. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan)
It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)
A Hero, by Asghar Farhadi (France / Iran)
Parallel Mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar.
Best Original Song
Be Alive by King Richard.
Two Little Caterpillars, Charming.
Down to Joy from Belfast.
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), of Respect.
No time to die, from No time to die.