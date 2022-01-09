Golden Globes. Covid-19 visits the first awards of 2022

2022 began with a new wave of Covid-19 in the world. A few weeks ago it was planned to carry out the Golden Globes 2022 with the measures of the new normal, but everything changed at the last minute.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) revealed in a statement on January 4 that the winners will not have the traditional red carpet which opened the awards season, plus there will be no audience.

In Los Angeles, the city where the awards will take place from Beverly Hilton hotel, there are a total of 1.89 million infections in total, while the death toll is at 27,756. In a single day, the county reported that it had 43,712 new cases.

The Golden Globes 2022 did not receive requests for press accreditation this year and members of the HFPA, and members of its social programs, will present a complete vaccination certificate with booster dose and one positive PCR test to be able to enter the place.

These measures were taken to be able to continue with the presentation of the activities that are planned for this Sunday. Through their social networks they assured that it will be a private event and will not be broadcast live.

The association wants the ceremony to focus on its philanthropic work. In this vein, they announced that in the last 25 years the HFPA donated $ 50 million to more than 70 related organizations with the world of cinema, from educational programs to film restoration projects.

On their website they assured that the winners will be unveiled starting at 8:00 p.m. CDMX. In order to know the errors of the specialists, they asked to follow their site and their social networks, where they will be giving the updates.

Campaign against racism at the Golden Globes

The changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic add to the controversy that the organizers had in early 2021, when actors carried out a campaign against racism under the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes.

They stated that within the 87 members of the Hollywood Press Association, there are none who are Afro-descendant. The organization recognized this, but vowed to address the lack of diversity among its ranks.

“We do not control the individual votes of our members; We seek to build a cultural understanding through film and television and we recognize how the power of creative storytelling can educate people around the world on issues of race, representation and orientation ”, they assured.

Among the people who demonstrated was the actor Sterling K. Brown, winner of a Golden Globe for This is us. He assured that it was a dream come true when he was nominated, but that the association has a responsibility to ensure that its constituency fully reflects the world in which we live.

The criticism continued and on May 10 NBC announced the cancellation of the broadcast of the 2022 gala. Through a statement they trusted that the HFPA would make an amendment to its bylaws, but that it was something that requires time.

“As such, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful that we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” he added.

These complaints were joined by Tom Cruise, who tomorrow returned his three recognitions to the HFPA in protest, while Scarlett Johansson urged his peers in the industry to disengage from the Association for alleged sexist practices.

Days later they assured that they would accelerate the reform of its regulations and would admit new members in the summer. This lasted until October, receiving 18 Asians, 12 Latinos and nine from the Middle East. They plan to expand their membership in 2022, hoping to revive the television gala in 2023.

The-List of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022

MOVIE THEATER

Best Picture (Drama)

– Belfast

– CODA

– Dune

– The Williams method

– The power of the dog

Best film (comedy or musical)

– Cyrano

– Don’t look up

– Licorice Pizza

– Tick, tick … BOOM

– West side story

Best director

– Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

– Jane Campion by The power of the dog

– Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

– Steven Spielberg for West side story

– Denis Villeneuve for Dune

Best screenplay

– Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

– Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

– Jane Campion by The power of the dog

– Adam McKay for Don’t look up

– Aaron Sorkin for Being the ricardos

Best Actress in a Drama

– Jessica Chastain by The Eyes of Tammy Faye

– Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter

– Nicole Kidman for Being the ricardos

– Lady Gaga for House of gucci

– Kristen Stewart by Spencer

Best Actor in a Drama

– Mahershala Ali for Swang song

– Javier Bardem for Being the ricardos

– Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog

– Will Smith for The Williams method

– Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

– Marion Cotillard for Annette

– Alain Haim for Licorice Pizza

– Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t look up

– Emma Stone for Cruella

– Rachel Zegler for West side story

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

– Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t look up

– Peter Dinklage for Cyrano

– Andrew Garfield for tick, tick … BOOM

– Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza

– Anthony Ramos for In a New York neighborhood

Best Supporting Actress

– Caitriona Balfe for Belfast

– Ariana DeBose by West side story

– Kirsten Dunst for The power of the dog

– Aunjanue Ellis by The Williams method

– Ruth Negga for Passing

Best Supporting Actor

– Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar

– Jamie Dornan for Belfast

– Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

– Troy Kotsur by CODA

– Kodi Smit-McPhee by The power of the dog

Best animated film

– Charm

– Flee

– Luca

– My sunny maad

– Raya and the last dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

– Compartment No.6

– Drive My Car

– It was the hand of God

– A hero

– Parallel mothers

Best song

– “Be Alive ‘, from’ The Williams Method ‘

– ‘Two caterpillars’, from ‘Encanto’

– ‘Down to Joy’, from ‘Belfast’

– ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’, from ‘Respect’

– ‘No Time To Die’, from ‘No Time To Die’

TV

Best Television Series (Drama)

– Lupine

– The Morning Show

– Pose

– The Squid Game

– Succession

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

– The Great

– Hacks

– Only murders in the building

– Reservation Dogs

– Ted lasso

Best Television Actress (Drama)

– Uzo Aduba for In Treatment

– Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

– Christine Baranski for The Good Fight

– Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale

– Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose

Best Television Actor (Drama)

– Brian Cox for Succession

– Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game

– Billy Porter by Pose

– Jeremy Strong by Succession

– Omar Spy by Lupine

Best Actress on Television (Musical or Comedy)

– Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

– Elle Fanning by The Great

– Issa Rae by Insecure

– Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish

– Jean Smart by Hacks

Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy)

– Anthony Anderson for Black-ish

– Nicholas Hoult for The Great

– Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

– Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

– Jason Sudeikis for Ted lasso

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

– Dopesick

– American Crime Story: Impeachement

– The assistant

– Mare of Easttown

– The Undergrond Railroad

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

– Jessica Chastain by Stories of a marriage

– Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha

– Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision

– Margaret Qualley for The assistant

– Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

– Paul Bettany for WandaVision

– Oscar Isaac for Secrets of a marriage

– Michael Keaton for Dopesick

– Ewan McGregor for Halston

– Tahar Rahim for The snake

Best Supporting Actress on Television

– Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

– Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick

– Andie MacDowell for The assistant

– Saran Snook for Succession

– Hannah Waddingham for Ted lasso

Best Supporting Actor on Television

– Billy Crudup by The Morning Show

– Kieran Culkin for Succession

– Mark Duplass for The Morning Show

– Brett Goldstein for Ted lasso

– Or Yeoung-su for The Squid Game