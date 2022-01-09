This Sunday, January 9, the 2022 Golden Globes are celebrated amid controversy and boycott. This year’s Golden Globes will be held as a private event, as they will not be broadcast on television or any streaming service due to a boycott caused by a lack of inclusion and diversity in the awards, as well as in the Press Association Hollywood Alien (HFPA).

As if that weren’t enough, the ceremony will take place virtually. The HFPA decided to carry out the event in this way due to the increase in coronavirus infections caused by the omicron variant.

Although this gala is losing prominence, some are still looking forward to the results. This year, The Power of the Dog Y Belfast top movie nominations, while Succession It is the most nominated series. Who will win? For now, We share with you the films, directors, actors and actresses with the most awards in history.

Golden Globes 2022: films, directors, actors and actresses with the most awards in history

Actresses with the most Golden Globes

Counting only the performance categories, Meryl Streep has more awards than anyone. Meryl has achieved 8 Golden Globes for his performances in: Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981), Sophie’s Choice (1982), Adaptation (2002), Angels in america (2003), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Julie & Julia (2009) and The Iron Lady (2011).

Actors with the most Golden Globes

As for the actors with the most wins, Alan Alda and Jack Nicholson share first place with 6 awards each.

Directors with the most awards

Elia Kazan is the most awarded director at the Golden Globes with four victories for: Gentleman’s Agreement (1947), On the Waterfront (1954), Baby doll (1956) and America America (1963). Clint Eastwood, Miloš Forman, David Lean, Martin Scorsese and Oliver Stone tie for second with three wins each.

Movies and shows with the most awards

All in the family It is the television program with the most awards, winning four times in the Best Series category. They follow him Cab, Sex and the city, X-Files, Mad men Y The Golden Girls, all with three victories in the most important television category of their respective genres.

As for the movies, La La Land is the most winning, as it took home the awards in the seven categories in which it was nominated, the most wins for a movie in Golden Globes history.