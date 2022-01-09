Genshin Impact codes for Saturday January 8: how to exchange them for free protogems? | Video game

The gamer community you can now use the Genshin Impact codes from the Saturday, January 8. From the studio myHoYo offer free to play content to all users of their RPG game for PlayStation, Xbox, iPhone, Android and PC. If you are one of them, we will tell you how you can redeem the codes for free protogems and other prizes.

Every day, the miHoYo studio provides its audience with a series of redemption codes for Genshin Impact so they can receive various rewards, such as weapon upgrades, level increases, characters and protogems.

However, it should be mentioned that these codes are available for a limited time, so we recommend that you use them as soon as possible so that you do not lose the prizes released by the video game developer.

Genshin Impact codes from January 8, 2022

GENSHINGIFT

BSPD3ZRXU985

BSNUJGQFUTPM

NB6VKHQWVANZ

How to redeem Genshin Impact daily codes?

To redeem the Genshin Impact codes corresponding to the January the 8th, you need to meet the requirement having reached Adventure Rank 10. If you have not been able to reach that level, you will have to continue gaining experience within the video game. If you have it unlocked, follow these steps:

Enter the official website of Genshin Impact (you can access from this link)

Login to your account my hole

Write the codes one by one in the third blank box on the page

Click the redeem button

Open Genshin Impact on your favorite device and go to the menu of Paimon

You will see a message with your rewards in the mail section.

Genshin Impact: Meet all the challenges and rewards of the Fleeting Iridescence event

Genshin Impact will kick off the year 2022 with a host of new events, notably Fleeting Iridescence, allowing players to win a variety of cosmetic items, upgrade materials, proto-gems, blackberries, Hero’s Wits, and more.

This special activity will take place from January 25 to February 12 on all platforms where the game is available: PlayStation, Windows computers, iOS and Android.

Genshin Impact: Here Are Yun Jin’s Skills, Talents, And Release Date

With less than two days until the official release of version 2.4 of Genshin Impact, miHoyo has decided to share a new demo trailer of the next four-star character coming to the video game: Yun Jin, the current director and pillar of the Yun-Han Opera Company.

This is a new support character Geo who has the ability to boost the damage of normal attacks from all nearby team members, as well as his own elemental ability. In addition, he can create a shield that absorbs attacks in proportion to his maximum life.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Arrives With Characters Shenhe, Yun Jin And New Areas To Explore

With the arrival of the new list of redemption codes, the creators of Genshin Impact have decided to release version 2.4 of their free to play RPG game. This update brings a series of new features that are spearheaded by the arrival of new characters Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Today, Wednesday, January 5, the Genshin Impact servers received maintenance by the miHoYo studio prior to the release of version 2.4 of the RPG game for PlayStation, iPhone, Android and PC. What’s new in the video game? We will tell you.

Genshin Impact: reveal the characteristics and everything you need to know about Yae Miko

Although version 2.3 of Genshin Impact arrived a couple of days ago, and several leaks have already revealed information about version 2.4, it is not surprising that the new additions of characters generate so much excitement for each new update, as they are one of the main attractions of the game.

In this regard, recent information from Gamerant indicates that Yae Miko, an upcoming five-star Electro character, will be coming to Genshin Impact in a future Inazuma update, which will be the new region in the free to play RPG game, created by miHoYo. .

Gorou comes to Genshin Impact: these are his abilities and characteristics

Genshin Impact version 2.3 continues to amaze fans of the miHoYo RPG. This is because the studio will release two new characters in the coming days and one of them will be Gorou, whose abilities and release date have been officially revealed.

Through images posted on the Genshin Impact Twitter account, Gorou has been confirmed to be the great general of the Watatsumi Island army. He is a quality four-star hero who specializes in ranged combat.

Genshin Impact: version 2.4 and its new characters

The version 2.4 from Genshin Impact brings the debut of the characters Yun Jin, who will have Geo vision, while Shenhe will have icy abilities. The two will use polearms and will play a very important role in this new content.

The two heroines will be part of the transcendental Advent gachapon, along with Chongyun Y Ningguang (available until January 25). Additionally, as of version 2.5 of the RPG, Yin Jin will appear in the Passion for Traveling gachapon.

The study also revealed that several ancient characters will return in the next gachapons, such as Xiao (Invitation to the Mortal World, until January 25), Ganyu (Floating adrift, February 25-15) and Zhongli (Loneliness of the nobility. , from January 25 to February 15).