GameStop will also bet on the NFTs and this is how they respond to their actions – Nintenderos

It seems that GameStop is getting into the business of NFT. This is how we were able to find out this afternoon, with details coming directly from the main chain of video game stores in North America.

As we have learned, it is “a crypto division internal company for which it has already hired 20 employees. The initiative is expected to launch later this year and basically consists of video game companies offering their NFTs through GameStop. We must also add collaboration with two cryptocurrency companies and investment in games with cryptographic characteristics that could reach “tens of millions of dollars.” After this news, GameStop shares have skyrocketed.

If you are interested in knowing more details, you can see the official NFT website of GameStop. Remember that companies like Ubisoft, EA and Square Enix have already shown interest in this business, as well as SEGA and Konami. We will have to be attentive to see what more events take place in the video game market in relation to this business after the entry of this important chain of stores in it.

GameStop… what is NFT?

You have our coverage on the latest NFT news in relation to Nintendo here. We remind you of what they consist of as explained to us from HobbyConsolas:

The acronym NFT comes from the expression “non-fungible token” and refers to any digital element that is unique, indivisible and not interchangeable (hence the term “non-fungible”), something whose property is also “noted” in its DNA thanks to the magical world of blockchain. One of the most controversial aspects of NFTs, apart from the fact that they sell images or videos for thousands of dollars, is the fact that they are very polluting, since the computer needs to generate them are increasing and that increases their carbon emissions. So no matter how “virtual” they are, their impact on the physical world is real.

Via.