Full unfolding of NASA’s James Webb telescope successfully completes

EFE.- With the opening and full docking of the main mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope, the US agency NASA the complete unfolding of this powerful and keen cosmic observer culminated this Saturday with success, marking a new “milestone” in space.

NASA today completed the unfolding of the last 3 of a total of 18 beryllium hexagons bathed in a thin layer of gold that make up the main mirror.

He had already deployed the secondary mirror and a parasol the size of a tennis court in the last few days.

During a live broadcast of a model that simulated what was happening in real time in space, the public was able to observe this Saturday the coupling of this last wing, the starboard one, of the main mirror, which has a dimension of 6.5 meters.

“It is a milestone“Said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator, enthusiastically about the unfolding operation, considered the first of its kind by the federal agency.

Zurbuchen joked during the livestream that he hopes to shave today by noting that he promised not to do so until the telescope, which was launched last Christmas, was fully unfolded.

“This is the last of the major deployments at the observatory, and its completion will lay the foundations for the remaining five and a half months of commissioning“, Detailed NASA.

Still pending is “to establish a stable operating temperature, align the mirrors and calibrate the scientific instruments,” the federal agency detailed.

If all goes well, this project by NASA and the space agencies of Europe (ESA) and Canada (CSA) will show the first images in about six months, probably next June. “Two weeks after launch, NASAWebb reached its next major milestone: the mirrors completed their deployments and the next-generation telescope took its actual shape,” NASA said.

The final unfolding had begun this Friday as the telescope moves through space after its launch on December 25, from the European spaceport in Kurú (French Guiana).

This cosmic observatory complex, which is expected to reach its final destination on January 23, is approximately 70% of its final destination, which will be about 1.6 million kilometers from Earth at a gravitationally stable point called L2.

NASA deployed the mirror panel on the port (left) side of the observatory on Friday.

“These side panels, which were folded back for launch, each contain three of the mirror’s eighteen hexagonal segments,” detailed NASA.

This week he successfully opened the parasol, which will avoid solar radiation and provide shade for the observatory instruments.

NASA also unpacked a secondary mirror this week, all while moving more than 1 million kilometers from Earth.

All the parts that make up the telescope, which will reveal the elements of distant planets thanks to its visual acuity, were bent to accommodate them in the Ariane V rocket.

During the last few days the telescope has been unpacking, aligning and turning on little by little and with great care so as not to ruin the mission before its final destination, where it will remain parked for the next decade.

The telescope was designed for more than three decades and is considered the successor of Hubble.

