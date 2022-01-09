From ‘The Sopranos’ to ‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli joins the second season of the HBO series

One of the best series of 2021 will have an unexpected second season. ‘The White Lotus’ will return with a new installment, although with an anthology format in which we will meet new characters in another White Lotus hotel located in a location other than Hawaii (It is said that, this time, in Europe … perhaps in some heavenly Spanish landscape?).

Deadline has announced the first signing of the cast of the Mike White series, and is a familiar face to fans of another mythical HBO fiction. Is about Michael Imperioli, who played Moltisanti for eight years in ‘The Sopranos’. He has also returned to portray him this year in the film prequel ‘Criminal Saints’.

‘The White Lotus’ was one of the most talked about and successful HBO series in 2021, and it is sure to receive multiple nominations in the next awards race.. Written, directed and produced by White (‘Dawson grows up’, ‘School of rock’, ‘Enlightened’), it is a dramatic comedy in which several upper-class people coincide on retirement in a hotel in Hawaii, where their problems contrast with those of the hotel workers. A hilarious exploration of American white privilege full of irony and nuance in which no one gets away with it.

Will Jennifer Coolidge return?

One of the most celebrated characters and perhaps the most awarded performance of the entire fantastic cast is that of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid, an unstable and depressed spinster who travels to Hawaii to scatter the ashes of her dead mother. According to TV Line, the actress could return in the second season, although her return has not been confirmed at the moment.

The original cast is led by Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.