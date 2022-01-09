From Rocky to Canelo Álvarez: Sylvester Stallone’s compliment to the Mexican boxer

Sylvester Stallone and Canelo Álvarez appeared together in a photo on Instagram (Photo: File)

One of the most recognized characters in boxing on the big screen is that of Rocky Balboa Well, the role he played Sylvester Stallone earned him to become world famous in the ring, the bouts of Balboa made his figure be remembered in the field of boxing as a benchmark of perseverance and courage.

Outside of fiction, Stallone follows the sport closely and recently recognized the potential it has Saul Canelo Alvarez, since the film director validated the category with which he is known to Alvarez, “The best pound for pound.”

The renowned American actor showed his admiration for the Mexican middleweight champion, since through social networks Stallone said a few words to Saul, He also boasted of the friendship he maintains with the man from Guadalajara.

Sylvester Stallone applauded Canelo Álvarez’s career (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)

Through Stallone’s official Instagram account, he shared an image where he is seen with Canelo Álvarez, both wear sports clothes, and at the time of the photograph they were captured in training.

The publication was accompanied by a text where Rocky he surrendered to the greatness of the Mexican multi-champion.

Considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today the great champion Canelo Alvarez. I have always believed that wrestlers are the most complex and courageous athletes in the world… ”.

Canelo unified the titles of a super middleweight category (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

The publication immediately caught the attention of thousands of boxing fans, as the publication added over 300,000 “like” reactions and thousands of comments where the career he currently supports was valued Canelo Alvarez.

Although one is dedicated to acting and the other performs professionally in the ring, Stallone and Canelo They maintain a close relationship and share a passion for boxing. It would not be the first time they appear together in the public sphere.

Due to the character of Rocky, The actor has starred in different advertising campaigns in the company of different boxers, among them is Saúl Álvarez. In addition to the popularity in social networks, he has made use of these platforms to share different encounters with the boxer from Guadalajara.

Rocky surrendered to the greatness of the Mexican multi-champion (Photo: Instagram / @ officialslystallone)

As part of the closeness they maintain, Canelo He lent himself to record a scene where the actor showed how he faked the blows in the fights he starred in under the figure of his character. That video was made in March 2017, it shows how the Mexican fighter faces Stallone and gives him a series of blows that he himself Rocky receives.

In each hit, the actor got into his role and showed what was happening on the recordings of Rocky, a fact that impressed all users of the social network. At the premiere of the film Rocky in 1976, she was recognized in her time as she was nominated for the Oscar award in the category of best actor, best film and best screenplay.

Currently, Canelo Álvarez retains the titles in the super middle category in the WBA, WBC and WBO (Photo: EFE / Ed Mulholland)



The video was accompanied by a brief description where he detailed what the activity consisted of:

“Movie boxing choreography with current world champion Canelo Álvarez! Recreating the scene where ‘Rocky’ takes hits from the clubber Lang … Champion Canelo throws a beautiful left hook, a weapon you don’t want to see up close and personal! @SaulAlvarez ”.

Nowadays, Canelo Álvarez retains the titles in the super middleweight category in the AMB (World Boxing Association), CMB (World Boxing Council) and OMB (World Boxing Organization).

