Free Fire receives the weekly agenda from January 5 to 11 with J Balvin’s Todo se vale and tattoo recharge | Video game
The weekly agenda of January 5-11, 2022 is here with the Free Fire codes to receive free diamonds. Every fan of the game should know that codes are not the only way to unlock prizes in the free to play battle royale, because you can use any of all the activities and rewards that we will detail, including the presentation of J Balvin.
Through a social media post, Garena revealed that the new weekly agenda for Free Fire and Free Fire Max It is special, because it brings collaborative objects that will make gamers feel proud to be from Latin America. This is due to the collaboration between the battle royale and J Balvin.
As is known, these tasks will have to be performed daily within the video game, so that you can receive incredible free rewards. Check here the list of activities that will be available in the video game from Wednesday, January 5.
Free Fire weekly schedule from January 5 to 11
- Wednesday 5 January – Steffie Graffiti
- Friday Jan 7 – Lucky M1887 / Collaboration Item: Tattoo Refill
- Monday, January 10 – Magic Roulette
- Tuesday, January 11 – Yeti Discount / Collaboration Item: Yeti Recharge
Remember that on Friday, January 7, all Free Fire players and Free Fire Max They will be able to demonstrate their style with the My Story tattoo, based on J Balvin, within the video game. In addition, the Yeti Flow Prismatic will be available starting Tuesday, January 11.
J Balvin comes to Free Fire with incredible themed rewards in the New Year’s Store
J Balvin has become quite a personality in the world of games battle royale. After his concert in Fortnite, the Colombian singer stars in a collaboration event with Free Fire, which brings a large number of free rewards for users who play from a iPhone or Android.
The Free Fire × J Balvin event, which is now available worldwide, was announced with an animated 2D version of the reggaeton and the new theme “Todo se vale”. Haven’t you heard it yet? We leave it here.
Free Fire 2022 codes for today, January 4: how to get diamonds and other items for free
The following Free Fire promo codes can only be redeemed this Tuesday, January 4. So we recommend you use your smartphone, tablet or computer to claim them all as soon as possible.
- FBHJ NFY7 8T63
- FTYU 5TGF OSA4
- FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
- F7T6 YTVH G3BE
- FJBC HJNK 4RY7
- F5TF 6GTY VGHB
- F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
- F7T5 4FDS W345
- FBNJ IU87 SYEH
- FRMT YKUO I8HU
- FBYV TCGD B2EN
- F4M5 KCT6 LYHO
- FVCY XTSR F1VE
- F4B5 NJ6I TY8G
- F6F5 TDRF EV4B
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- MQJWNBVHYAQM
- 96Y4CNBZGV35
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD
- TFF9VNU6UD9J
- FFACIDCAWJBZ
- DDFRTY1616POUYT
- FFGYBGFDAPQO
- FFGTYUO16POKH
- BBHUQWPO1616UY
- MJTFAER8UOP16
- SDAWR88YO16UB
- NHKJU88TREQW
- MHOP8YTRZACD
- BHPOU81616NHDF
- ADERT8BHKPOU
- UU64YCDP92ZB
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- PK95JK8QWK4X
- FF101N59GPA5
- X99TK56XDJ4X.
Free Fire codes from January 1
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK
- FF11WFNPP956
- 96Y4CNBZGV35
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD
- TFF9VNU6UD9
Codes of December 31, 2021
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- VBWVF9MG7EGT
- FFPLFMSJDKEL
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
- FFPLPQXXENMS
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- 76AVUN8V4YVF
- ESX24ADSGM4K
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- YSYGNT683K9A
- FFTILM659NZB
Codes of December 30, 2021
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- MJTFAER8UOP16
- SDAWR88YO16UB
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
- FF8MBDXPVCB1
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- NHKJU88TREQW
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- B6IYCTNH4PV3