Ford overwhelmed by high demand for the F-150 Lightning

Ford is doing very well with electric cars. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a success and production has had to be expanded to meet demand. Specifically, they need to manufacture 200,000 units to meet demand, a fairly high figure, which shows how successful those responsible for the car were. But not only that, now, they are in the same position with the Ford F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the popular Yankee pick-up, which has also been a success.

During the first days on sale, the bookings soared and reached the point of reaching 20,000 orders in the first 24 hours. But that’s not all, since after 48 hours, the reserves totaled 44,000. Electric cars, or at least those that are part of an important and renowned saga, are a success of acceptance, although it should also be noted that to reserve a Ford F-150 Lightning it is necessary to deposit just $ 100, which is also refundable.

All production until 2024 reserved

It is true that in the United States, the pick-ups are vehicles with a simply amazing commercial pull. They are the object of desire and their sales are always among the most numerous, the proof is that the Ford F-150 is one of the best-selling vehicles in the world and now, its electric version, sweeps, because throughout 2021 its reserves have not been stopped climbing. And depending on the brand, 75% of those interested are new customers to Ford.

Specifically, in December 2021, 200,000 reservations had been reached, which means having all production reserved until 2024. It has been an almost uncontrolled madness that has forced the brand to double the stipulated production of the model. They already had to increase production in August 2021 and now, the plans were as follows. 15,000 units of the Ford F-150 Lightning are planned for 2022, which will grow to 55,000 units in 2023 and 80,000 in 2024. In this way, a total of 160,000 units will have been manufactured by 2025.

More production to meet demand

However, in Ford’s latest announcement, production, after the further increase in pace, will be different. Now, production will be increased to 80,000 units in 2023 at the Dearborn, Michigan plant. With this increase in production they hope to cover the demand for Lightning, because in addition, the reserves were also closed a few weeks ago.

Ford has invested more than 30,000 million dollars in electrical technology and according to the accounts of its directors, the North American firm would be only two years away from equaling Tesla in terms of production. The launch of the Chevrolet Silverado EV could welcome all those who have been left without the possibility of buying an F-150 Lightning.

