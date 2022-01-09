Fitness: 4 EASY exercises to burn 200 calories in 10 minutes

The holidays are over and now, it is time to resume our daily life and do exercise. If you feel that at Christmas and New Years you overindulged yourself with food, you can make one of these 4 exercises to burn 200 calories in 10 minutes. You will love them all for the results you will see on your body! Go ahead and try them, they are fun and very easy to integrate into your workout routine!

It is important that you take into account that a healthy lifestyle must consider a balance between the adequate food and the physical activity constant; specialists recommend doing at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, in order to preserve the Health. If one of your goals for 2022 is exercise you can start with any of these options, since they will burn you 200 calories in 10 minutes. Super easy and practical to do at home!

Exercises to burn calories fast

Bike

A form of burning a lot of calories is with the bicycle, a great exercise that tests your endurance, but also has many benefits for your health. Feel free to do it!

Photo: Freepik

Burpees

Definitely the burpees they had to be part of the easier exercises to burn 200 calories in 10 minutes; yes, they are quite intense, but once you see the results in your body, you will love them.

Swimming

The swimming It is the most complete exercise to work various muscles in your body. Without a doubt, it is a sport with which you will burn a lot of calories and at the same time, you will relax in the water.

Photo: Pexels

Climbing stairs

Climb the stairs of your house or those of your street, this exercise is great for Burn calories, more than 200 in a short time. Just be careful when doing it, we don’t want you to suffer an injury from falling.