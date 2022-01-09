Find your WhatsApp contacts without sharing your location – FayerWayer

Sometimes it may be necessary to know the location of a contact even if that person has not shared the information with us.

Although we have known that to know the exact place where a person is, that contact must necessarily share their current location, and although this is true, few know that there is a simple trick that allows you to know it without having to share it. the direction.

Of course, this trick should be applied only in an emergency, since we must always respect the privacy of the other person. With that said, we then proceed to explain the process you must follow.

How to find out the address of a contact without sharing their location

To do this trick you need to enter the desktop version of WhatsApp. Also, you need a PC with the Windows 10 operating system.

When you have this ready, the steps to follow to find your contacts are the following:

The first thing is to open WhatsApp Web on the PC and you are going to press the Control + Alt + Del keys to open the Windows task manager.

Now press Win + R to run and type “cmd” in the field, then hit the Enter key. You will see a command prompt where you will have to type “netsat-an” and then press Enter.

The IP address of the user you are locating will be displayed, on the page www.ip-adress.com/ip-address/lookup, enter the address previously obtained.

In this way you will be able to know the location of your contact without having to ask them.