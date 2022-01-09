Find out what the Golden Globes will be like, the nominees and where to watch the delivery ceremony | Cinema | Entertainment
This year will be atypical for the world of acting and film and television productions. The Golden Globes have been marred by controversy.
In May 2021, the prestige and future of the Golden Globes were left hanging by a thread. After the controversy related to the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and after Tom Cruise returned his three awards, NBC decided to cancel the broadcast of the 2022 gala. So this year there will be no stars, no red carpet, no television broadcast, so it was decided that the winners of the Golden Globes will be announced in a private ceremony -in its 79th edition- very reduced this Sunday in a 90-minute meeting at The Beverly Hilton Hotel starting at 8:00 p.m. (Ecuador time) and it is expected that they will be transmitted through some channel. The new wave of the pandemic is, however, what the organizers argued to justify this drastic change. The reality is that a streaming. Still, they are expected to be seen on the Golden Globes Awards YouTube Facebook and Instagram page.
The Golden Globes will be held without an audience or television broadcast
Hollywood studios tend to use the prestige of the Golden Globes as an impetus to promote their movies and television shows. This year, however, they are boycotting the traditional gala. “Right now, the majority in Hollywood is not paying attention to the Golden Globes,” says Marc Malkin, senior editor for culture and events at the trade magazine. Variety.
“If Hollywood is not recognizing these awards in any way, what do they really mean? I think none, “he added in an interview with AFP.
The boycott is the result of years of questionable practices by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), in charge of voting for the awards.
Hollywood inner circles had accused the group, of about a hundred writers specializing in entertainment and linked to foreign publications, of various crimes such as corruption and racism. But the weight that this ceremony had – only surpassed in prestige by the Oscars – kept criticism in the background, until the newspaper Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA had no black members, setting off a chain reaction.
The television NBC, which had the rights to the broadcast, pulled the show from its grid this year. Malkin claims that “the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did try to bring celebrities to come and announce this year’s winners of the Golden Globes. And no celebrities, none, agreed.”
Barometer
It is a very distant reality from the role that this award had, considered the “favorite Hollywood party”, and the first major event of the awards season.
The films awarded with the Golden Globes, even barely nominated, usually reported increases in the box office, so in previous years the studios invested in huge billboards in Los Angeles to show these recognitions.
‘Dune’, ‘Coda’ and ‘West Side Story’, among the films nominated for the Golden Globes
“The Golden Globes have always been important to anyone who is campaigning for an Oscar or an Emmy,” says Richard Licata, a communications strategist and CEO of Licata & Co.
After the scandal broke, the HFPA rushed to make changes. In 2021, the association admitted more members, in number and diversity, than in previous years. It banned its members from accepting gifts and lavish hotel stays, courtesy of vote-seeking studios. “With the passage of time, and the reorganization in the HFPA, which has regained control, I think that some people have interpreted that the boycott was more of a personal revenge,” says Licata.
Although in public, the studios maintain their distance from the HFPA, sources from the entertainment world have informed AFP that the members of the association have discreetly received links to see the films and have been invited to the premieres, many times at the request of their leading stars.
The most nominated
Kenneth branagh has two nominations for Belfast, the black-and-white account of his childhood in Northern Ireland, for best director and best screenplay, while Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan – supporting actors in the film – are also recognized for their roles.
Benedict Cumberbatch and his co-star Kirsten dunst are nominated for their performance in The power of the dog from Netflix, while Jane Campion will face Branagh in script and direction.
Other big names nominated for acting awards include Will Smith for playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King richard (King Richard: a winning family); Kristen Stewart for playing Princess Diana in Spencer; Y Lady Gaga for House of gucci (The Gucci house).
Olivia Colman, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman are also in the running.
Full list of nominees
Best Picture (Drama)
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King richard
- The Power of the Dog
Best film (comedy or musical)
- Cyrano
- Don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- tick, tick … BOOM!
- West side story
Best director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West side story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay, Don’t look up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swang song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West side story
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … BOOM!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Best Supporting Actress
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West side story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best animated film
- Charm
- Flee
- Luca
- My sunny maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Foreign Language Film
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive My Car
- È stata la mano di Dio (It was the hand of God)
- Ghahreman (A hero)
- Parallel mothers
Best song
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Two little caterpillars, “Charm”
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Best Television Series (Drama)
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Ojing-eo geim (The squid game)
- Succession
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building (Only murders in the building)
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted lasso
Best Television Actress (Drama)
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Michaela Jaé Rodríguez, Pose
Best Television Actor (Drama)
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Ojing-eo geim (The squid game)
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actress on Television (Musical or Comedy)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy)
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Only murders in the building)
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Only murders in the building)
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story (“American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair”)
- Maid (Things to clean)
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad (The Underground Railroad)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage (Secrets of a marriage)
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid (Things to clean)
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (Secrets of a marriage)
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent (The snake)
Best Supporting Actress on TV
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid (Things to clean)
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso
Best Supporting Actor on TV
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso
- O Yeong-su, Ojing-eo geim (The squid game)