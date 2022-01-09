Find out what the Golden Globes will be like, the nominees and where to watch the delivery ceremony | Cinema | Entertainment

This year will be atypical for the world of acting and film and television productions. The Golden Globes have been marred by controversy.

In May 2021, the prestige and future of the Golden Globes were left hanging by a thread. After the controversy related to the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and after Tom Cruise returned his three awards, NBC decided to cancel the broadcast of the 2022 gala. So this year there will be no stars, no red carpet, no television broadcast, so it was decided that the winners of the Golden Globes will be announced in a private ceremony -in its 79th edition- very reduced this Sunday in a 90-minute meeting at The Beverly Hilton Hotel starting at 8:00 p.m. (Ecuador time) and it is expected that they will be transmitted through some channel. The new wave of the pandemic is, however, what the organizers argued to justify this drastic change. The reality is that a streaming. Still, they are expected to be seen on the Golden Globes Awards YouTube Facebook and Instagram page.

Hollywood studios tend to use the prestige of the Golden Globes as an impetus to promote their movies and television shows. This year, however, they are boycotting the traditional gala. “Right now, the majority in Hollywood is not paying attention to the Golden Globes,” says Marc Malkin, senior editor for culture and events at the trade magazine. Variety.

“If Hollywood is not recognizing these awards in any way, what do they really mean? I think none, “he added in an interview with AFP.

The boycott is the result of years of questionable practices by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), in charge of voting for the awards.

Hollywood inner circles had accused the group, of about a hundred writers specializing in entertainment and linked to foreign publications, of various crimes such as corruption and racism. But the weight that this ceremony had – only surpassed in prestige by the Oscars – kept criticism in the background, until the newspaper Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA had no black members, setting off a chain reaction.

The television NBC, which had the rights to the broadcast, pulled the show from its grid this year. Malkin claims that “the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did try to bring celebrities to come and announce this year’s winners of the Golden Globes. And no celebrities, none, agreed.”

Barometer

It is a very distant reality from the role that this award had, considered the “favorite Hollywood party”, and the first major event of the awards season.

The films awarded with the Golden Globes, even barely nominated, usually reported increases in the box office, so in previous years the studios invested in huge billboards in Los Angeles to show these recognitions.

‘Dune’, ‘Coda’ and ‘West Side Story’, among the films nominated for the Golden Globes

“The Golden Globes have always been important to anyone who is campaigning for an Oscar or an Emmy,” says Richard Licata, a communications strategist and CEO of Licata & Co.

After the scandal broke, the HFPA rushed to make changes. In 2021, the association admitted more members, in number and diversity, than in previous years. It banned its members from accepting gifts and lavish hotel stays, courtesy of vote-seeking studios. “With the passage of time, and the reorganization in the HFPA, which has regained control, I think that some people have interpreted that the boycott was more of a personal revenge,” says Licata.

Although in public, the studios maintain their distance from the HFPA, sources from the entertainment world have informed AFP that the members of the association have discreetly received links to see the films and have been invited to the premieres, many times at the request of their leading stars.

The most nominated

Kenneth branagh has two nominations for Belfast, the black-and-white account of his childhood in Northern Ireland, for best director and best screenplay, while Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan – supporting actors in the film – are also recognized for their roles.

Benedict Cumberbatch and his co-star Kirsten dunst are nominated for their performance in The power of the dog from Netflix, while Jane Campion will face Branagh in script and direction.

Other big names nominated for acting awards include Will Smith for playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King richard (King Richard: a winning family); Kristen Stewart for playing Princess Diana in Spencer; Y Lady Gaga for House of gucci (The Gucci house).

Olivia Colman, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman are also in the running.

Full list of nominees

Best Picture (Drama)

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

The Power of the Dog

Best film (comedy or musical)

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick … BOOM!

West side story

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West side story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t look up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swang song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West side story

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West side story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best animated film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

È stata la mano di Dio (It was the hand of God)

Ghahreman (A hero)

Parallel mothers

Best song

Be Alive, King Richard

Two little caterpillars, “Charm”

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Best Television Series (Drama)

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Ojing-eo geim (The squid game)

Succession

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building (Only murders in the building)

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Television Actress (Drama)

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michaela Jaé Rodríguez, Pose

Best Television Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Ojing-eo geim (The squid game)

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress on Television (Musical or Comedy)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Only murders in the building)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Only murders in the building)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story (“American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair”)

Maid (Things to clean)

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad (The Underground Railroad)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage (Secrets of a marriage)

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid (Things to clean)

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (Secrets of a marriage)

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent (The snake)

Best Supporting Actress on TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid (Things to clean)

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso

Best Supporting Actor on TV