filming locations for Vin Diesel’s F9 movie

Fast and furious 9 It finally premiered in the UK on Thursday 24 June in Vin Diesel and his crew’s car back on screen in the franchise series’ latest worldwide travel adventure.

So where was Universal Pictures? F9, Was the ninth chapter of the Fast & Furious saga filmed?

Directed by Justin Lin, the action takes place all over the world, from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi.

Actually filming Fast and furious 9 took place in London, Edinburgh in Scotland, Thailand, Tbilisi in Georgia, Los Angeles and Hatfield in Hertfordshire along with Warner Bros. Studios with Leavesden.

“No matter how fast you are, no one will ignore your past.”





Vin Diesel plays Dom Toretto in Fast & Furious 9.

– Credit: Universal Pictures.

Fasten your seat belt, here are 9 seats F9: fast saga it was filmed on three continents.

Can you find them on the screen?

1. London, England

Ninth production Quickly the chapter began in London in the summer of 2019.

Most of the filming took place on a sound stage, but a UK stunt unit filmed the streets of London through the capital’s main tourist attractions.

The supercar is being used to chase the latest Fast and Furious movie at the Model in central London. Picture date: Sunday, September 1, 2019. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA Wire

– Credit: PA

Dame Helen Mirren Returns Fast and Furious franchise as Shaw’s matriarch “Queenie” in Fast 9 and impresses at a high-end jewelery event in London.

Mirren and Vin Diesel filmed the scenes at Boodles, a luxury British jeweler in Mayfair.

Mirren also slipped behind the wheel for the first time in a Fast movie.

On screen, the Queenie takes Dom Toretto on a small bicycle on the purple Noble M600 through the dark streets of London, past Piccadilly Circus, Buckingham Palace and other iconic landmarks.

Vin Diesel then posted on Instagram: “At the end of week 12! Night scenes with the legend Dame Helen Mirren… who is a great driver by the way! “

During filming in the UK, Sung Kang’s return to Hanina was a closely guarded secret.

Although Kang’s presence in the film is now known at the time of filming, it posed a number of security challenges for the production to keep its presence in London, let alone on the scene, a top secret.

During the production of F9, actor and producer Vin Diesel posted weekly updates on the London series, so it was well known that filming for the ninth episode had begun.

So when Kang arrived in the UK, the eagle-eyed customs authorities asked him overly enthusiastic about why he was in London. From then on, Kang kept a secret throughout filming.

Han (Sung Kang) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) in Fast & Furious 9.

– Credit: 2021 Universal Studios.

He even had to go on stage to make sure he wasn’t accidentally left behind with videos or photos of the actors’ birthday parties, and he had to apologize when actors went to public restaurants to eat or film anything. social media feeds.

2. Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Hatfield House from the air

– Credit: Hatfield House

The fancy tuner party at Otto Manor was filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, North London, as Vin Diesel’s Instagram videos revealed at the time.

In the film, the house is declared an international embassy.

Lord Salisbury’s Jacobean Mansion is a standard filming location and was used in the Netflix series. Bridgerton and go to a movie Enola Holmes.

Favorite it is also described extensively there.

In F9, the producers used the entrance to the north front of the house for a tuners party, and the distinctive Renaissance water feature was clearly visible.

Renaissance water sculpture designed by Angela Conner at Hatfield House. Jacobean Manor was the filming location for Fast and Furious 9.

– Credit: Alan Davies

Dazzling women and equally stylish and sexy supercars give birth to the F9 party, which is clearly high-end and very European amid the sprawling, well-kept area of ​​Hertfordshire’s beautiful Hatfield House.

Hatfield House in Hertfordshire was used as the location for Fast & Furious 9.

– Credit: Alan Davies

3. Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios, Hertfordshire

F9 used a total of six Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden stage, outdoor tank, and backdrop, all transformed into incredible locations, including deep within the Central American forest.

Production designer Jan Roelfs, based on soundstacks from Leavesden, and his team transformed a grungy background in the lush jungle of Montequinto, an imaginary Central American republic.

Amid the wreckage of Mr. Nobody’s downed plane, Dom Toretto, Letty and the team examine the smoking ruins for clues to the whereabouts of Mr. Nobody and Cipher.

Moving on to the sound stage, Roelfs designed the scenery for the neon-laden streets, noodle shops, and Tokyo apartment buildings where Letty and Mia meet again.

Letty (Michelle Rodríguez) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) led by Justin Lin in F9.

– Credit: 2021 Universal Studios

They also created an underground and unauthorized hideout in the cave, designed by Mr. Nobody decades ago, which will become a kind of refuge for Dom and his crew and eventually a place for all kinds of emotional encounters.

Roelfs and his team also designed and built other key pieces of equipment, such as Otto’s hangar, his base with Jacob, and Buddy’s garage, where two old friends have waited a long time from heart to heart.

4. Ashridge Forest, Hertfordshire

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto spends a quiet life offline with Letty and her son, little Brian, earlier in the year. Fast 9 but they know that danger is always above their peaceful horizon.

Although the Toretto Ranch is located somewhere in California, the scenes were actually shot in the Hertfordshire countryside.

Filming takes place at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England Creative Descriptions in England reports that the producers of F9 used some nearby locations.

One such place was the beautiful Ashridge Forest site, located in the Chiltern Hills.

The production team built a great movie on site that transformed the Ashridge Estate’s Golden Valley into a California ranch.

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodríguez were filmed in June 2019.

5. Greenham Common, Berkshire

If you are going to mount a rocket engine in a Pontiac Fiero, you will probably need a military base to test it.

And fans of the eagle-eyed Fast will recognize the old nuclear base at Greenham Common’s F9.

After seeing a modified vehicle created by Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow) and Earl (Jason Tobin), Tej Parker says, “Tell me it’s not a Pontiac Fiero connected to a rocket engine.”

6. Edinburgh, Scotland

F9 was also filmed in the Scottish capital in September 2019, using 11 different areas of the center.

After filming in London, a British unit spent nearly four weeks on the streets of Edinburgh and above, capturing the dizzying activity on the rooftops as Dom (Vin Diesel) chased after Jakob Toretto (John Cena) while Roman, Tej and Ramsey pursues Otto and his hired mercenaries climb the streets.

The two-part period ended as one of the most important film productions in the Scottish capital.

For Film Edinburgh, filming locations included Waterloo Place, George Street, Cockburn Street, Victoria Street, Melville Street, and the National Museum of Scotland.

Filming also took place along the Royal Mile, St Giles’ Street and Parliament Square.

Tej (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) star in Fast & Furious 9.

– Credit: 2021 Universal Studios

Lin and Vin Diesel, as well as Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena joined them for almost a week to photograph some of the most famous landmarks and cobblestone streets in the historic city.

Unsuspecting tourists, locals, and fans who bumped into the movie’s drive could hear the Domin Mid-Engine Charger buzzing or see their favorite actors filming just steps from their tour buses or cafes.

7. Thailand

While Justin Lin supervised the main unit with the main characters in the UK, Spiro Razatos, the second unit director and stunt coordinator, and Andy Gill, the veteran stunt coordinator of the second unit Fast, and his team led the attack in Thailand with an action that defied the gravity of the film.

The film’s opening action series, based in Central America, was filmed by another unit’s crew over eight weeks in various remote areas of southern Thailand.

Michelle Rodriguez found in Fast & Furious 9.

– Credit: 2021 Universal Studios

8. Tbilisi in Georgia

After filming the Thai episodes, the team set out for Eastern Europe and Georgia to photograph the capital, Tbilisi.

A series of chases from the third show were filmed here, with a monstrous 14-foot-tall, 26-ton three-piece armored vehicle called the Armadillo, along the curving, hilly streets of Tbilisi.

It took Alex King and his department four months to determine the mechanical, electrical and manufacturing requirements to prepare the two versions of the Armadillo and prepare and finish them in Tbilisi.

Fast and Furious Dom (Vin Diesel) and Jakob (John Cena) led by Justin Lin in F9. Photo: Giles Keyte / Universal Studios

– Credit: UNIVERSAL STUDIES 2020

9. Los Angeles, California

When filming ended in London and Tbilisi, the actors and crew made one last stop back to where it all began in the United States.

Both on screen and off Quickly the movies take all the way home, with both the main unit and the second unit returning to Los Angeles, California to film the rest of the main takes.

On the last night of filming, Lin returned with Diesel to the streets of East Los Angeles, where it all began.

Helen Mirren returns in Queenie Shawna Fast and Furious 9.

– Credit: Will Song

Fast & Furious 9 opened in UK theaters on Thursday 24 June.