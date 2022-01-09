Federal government launches new campaign for healthy eating | Video

The government of Mexico announced the new stage of the campaign for healthy eating. On Tuesday night, the Director of Social Communication of the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, published on his account Twitter a ‘spot’ that aims to raise awareness about the harm that processed foods produce.

“We present the new stage of the campaign for healthy eating. We must raise awareness about the damage caused by processed foods, with excess sugar and fat. The pandemic taught us that a good diet is our ally against any disease “said the presidential spokesman.

The 1:39-long video shows two soccer teams; on the one hand the ‘Club del Antojo Saludable’ and on the other the ‘Atlético Chatarra’, who face in a match.

While the first is made up of fruits and vegetables and is commanded by a queen bee, the second has among its members soft drinks, sweets and cakes, among other foods known colloquially as “junk” and is directed by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The reprimands imposed by the referee are seals of the official Mexican labeling, such as “Excess calories” for Graciela la ‘Chela’ and “excess sugars” for Chescolín, a beer and a soft drink respectively.

At the end of the video, after a goal scored by the “junk” team, it is announced that there will be a second part.