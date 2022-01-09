Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel Mentions Franchise Cars Also Go Auditions | nnda nnlt | SPORTS-PLAY

“Fast 9″ Is shaping up to be the early summer cinematic event, and the latest trailer frames the film as an emotional return to theaters after a rough and plague-filled year. Despite approaching double digits in the movies “Fast and furious”, The fans are still very excited despite being delayed.

This is one of the greatest sagas not only in the history of Universal Pictures but also in the history of action cinema, in the same way it was affected by the health emergency and has had to go accommodating to the situations that this demand. Thus, the ninth installment of the saga “Fast and furious“, will finally be released on June 25, 2021.

Certainly with “Fast 9″ audiences will be delighted to hear the film’s rigorous standards for everything on screen. Including the franchise’s remarkably fast and temperamental motor vehicles that has managed to take it to the success it currently has in the movie world.

“Fast and furious 9“ will show how Dom Toretto faces his brother Jakob, a deadly assassin working with an old enemy Cipher. We will also see the reappearance of They have, who was supposed to have died. In an interview Vin Diesel gave a bit of detail on the standards used for the production selection of elements of the film.

VIN DIESEL REVEALS DETAILS ABOUT NEW FAST AND FURIOUS FILM “F9”

Mr. Nobody with Toretto in Fast and Furious. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

The star of the series Vin Diesel appeared on a podcast of Entertainment Weekly to promote the latest “Fast Saga “, and gave very interesting data on how they choose the cars that the franchise uses. And while i09 I take it out, Diesel revealed that the most expensive characters in the movie are very much like the humans who appear alongside them.

“Part of the Fast process is that we have always auditioned for our cars“Said the actor. “Cars have really been such an important part and representation of our characters, that there is a casting process, right? To project the exact vehicle for the mental state in which the character is or the journey he is going through“.

Dominic Toretto, Letty, Mia, Roman, Tej, Ramsey and even Han, return for the ninth installment of “The Fast and the Furious” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Few people can live their lives choosing which car to drive based on their “mood“, So congratulations to those of the universe Fast for that luxurious opportunity. But it’s also a lot of fun to imagine cars being “auditioned”, At least in the traditional sense that actors read lines. It certainly makes sense that the cars not only have to look like the part, but also be able to perform for the characters who drive them.

And while it’s fun to imagine a huge muscle car practicing lines with a Toyota prius dude, or something like that, it also reveals the amount of thought that goes into what is ultimately a very noisy action series loved by millions. So congratulations in advance to the cars that made the cut for “Fast 9″, And to all of us who will see his work later this summer.