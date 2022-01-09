Faced with the rise in infections in CDMX, the Ministry of Health asked to calm down and isolate themselves if there are symptoms of COVID-19

Given the rise in COVID-19 infections in CDMX, the Sedesa asked the citizens of the capital to remain calm and isolate themselves immediately in case of presenting symptoms (REUTERS / Luis Cortes)

Before him rise in infections by COVID-19 in Mexico City (CDMX), the Ministry of Health of the entity (Sedesa), asked the capital keep calm and isolate yourself immediately in case of symptoms.

Through a statement, the agency noted that the population with symptoms should be assumed as a positive case, even if the test has not been performed, and call Locatel for medical attention.

“In case of presenting symptoms, it is preferable to assume it as positive, without taking the test”

Health indicated that if the symptoms increase, You must go to the corresponding medical units if you are an older adult or person with comorbidity. He also recalled that runny nose, cough, sore throat, cut head and body are symptoms linked to the coronavirus.

The Sedesa recommended isolating and monitoring oxygenation and temperature to identify “alarm signs” (REUTERS / Luis Cortes)

“It should be remembered that the Omicron variant is more transmissible, but most of the positive cases present mild symptoms and moderate for vaccinated people, “he said in the statement.

In the text, the Sedesa recommended isolating and monitor oxygenation and temperature to identify “red flags”, Such as oxygenation less than 90% and a fever of 38-39 degrees. Also, warn direct contacts to isolate themselves and not put family members at risk.

Finally, the Ministry of Health of Mexico City called on the population to redouble sanitary measures against SARS-CoV-2, wear a mask even when vaccinated and, if you have direct contact with a positive case, isolate yourself.

Coronavirus in CDMX

Positive cases have reached the levels that were recorded at the peak of the second and third waves (REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez)

According to the data collected by the authorities, on January 7, the capital of the country registered 18,635 active cases of COVID-19, As for the Omicron variant, it was reported that it is already displacing the Delta in the city, since As of January 5, 150 cases caused by the new variant had been documented.

The director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), Eduardo Clark, indicated at a press conference that he already there are 622 people hospitalized due to SARS-CoV-2; In this sense, he recognized an increase in the positive cases identified.

The official maintained that positive cases have reached the levels that were recorded at the peak of the second and third waves, although without having the same level of hospitalizations.

Claudia Sheinbaum insisted that “there may be many positives but hospitalizations are very low” (Photo: Twitter / Claudiashein)

“In Mexico City there are 622 hospitalized, 418 in beds that do not require intubation. The positives that we are identifying, you can see this quite large increase this week, yesterday (January 6) we identified about 5 thousand 800 positives, which is similar to one of the peaks during the first and second waves “

In this context, the government of the capital of the country announced that CDMX will stay one more week in green traffic light, of Monday 10th to Sunday 16th January.

Meanwhile, the head of government of the capital Claudia Sheinbaum he insisted that “unlike other times, there can be many positivesbut the hospitalizations are very low ”.

The capital’s president reiterated the call to the population not to panic over the infections from Ómicron (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro.com)

Likewise, this January 8, at the end of the delivery of resources from the housing improvement program of the Housing Institute (INVI) on the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolution, the capital president reiterated the call to the population to Do not panic by the contagions of Ómicron, because he considered that “there are some who want us to fall”.

“There is no indication in that sense, it is important, there are those who want to generate panic and say, isolate everyone, we must close the economy, and we do not consider it necessary due to all the scientific research that there is of the Federal and local Ministry of Health “

KEEP READING:

Mexico exceeded 300 thousand deaths from COVID-19

COVID-19: they reconvert the Federico Gómez Children’s Hospital due to the increase in cases in CDMX

Coronavirus in Mexico: 30,671 infections were registered, a new record in the entire pandemic