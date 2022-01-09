Emma Watson already sets the trend in 2022 with a Pull & Bear model

Award-winning British actress Emma Watson She is a proponent of eco-friendly fashion, but that doesn’t stop her from keeping up with the latest trends and even imposing a new style with the daring models she sports. On this occasion the protagonist of ‘Harry Potter’, was captured by the paparazzi cameras when she arrived at the New York airport with a very striking look that highlighted a checkered Pull & Bear overshirt.

The 31-year-old actress wore a street style look with which we are not used to seeing her, and although perhaps she wanted to go unnoticed in front of the media, she did not succeed. She was wearing the trends of the moment combined with zebra pants, a checked jacket, a wide sweatshirt, Vans sneakers, a wool hat to hide her hair and the already customary mask. A very urban and informal outfit, but very comfortable for a plane trip.

Emma Watson wore an oversized black sweatshirt and a checked overshirt that is one of the most demanded garments of the year that are available at Pull & Bear, after Reyes with a discount included, and that enhance any casual urban look by bringing freshness to informality. In addition, the young actress did not want to miss the zebra print, the most prominent among all animal prints, and that she wore with tight pants that became viral garments last year. The actress combined the zebra pants in a straight cut with a checkered overshirt that she accompanied with Vans sneakers, in a very appropriate style for her.

It is a look with which we are not used to seeing Emma Watson and very different from the one she wore in the special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’ when she wore a pair of black Chloé heeled bootsPerfect for winter, paired with a Victoria Beckham X Woolmark sweater made from fully recycled merino wool, an Issey Miyake coat and a Maison Michel beret.

The confession of Emma Watson

The special, recorded to celebrate 20 years of the first film in the saga, the actors revealed some situations during filming. One of the most striking confessions was that of Emma Watson when she said that she had a secret crush with her co-star, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy., the evil enemy of the protagonists.

Followers of the story for a long time sought to relate both actors and now this is confirmed. Watson revealed how much she liked Felton, and even talked about feeling in loveIt all started when, during a common class, they were commissioned to paint God. And then Felton made an original drawing of what he considered his representation of God: a girl with an upside-down cap on a skateboard. “I don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him,” acknowledged the interpreter of Hermione Granger during the HBO special.

Within a week of its release, praise and criticism for the long-awaited Harry Potter special remain. One of the most criticized errors was the confusion of a photograph of Emma Watson, in which Emma Roberts actually appeared. However, fans are happy and grateful to remember the successful saga written by British Joanne Rowling.