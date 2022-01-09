Emily Blunt breaks clichés on Jungle Cruise

The character of the actress Emily Blunt in the film “Jungle Cruise” breaks with all the clichés of a woman of 1917.

Named Lily is an adventurous scientist who wears pants, something so rare for the time that she is even nicknamed “pants” (pants in English) by Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson).

It was this idea of ​​breaking with stereotypes one of the things that led Blunt to accept the role of the film that this July 30 reaches the cinema screens because it also considers a current topic.

“What I really loved about the script and that I basically respect about it is that even as a Disney and entertainment movie they weren’t afraid to explore issues and issues of today that we continue to deal with,” he says.

“That I love about my character, that she refused to conform and was trying to let go of all those restrictions and limitations, she just wanted to wear practical pants and explore her own aspirations and ambitions that were so limited in 1917,” he adds.

The film, which will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney + entertainment platform with Premier access, is inspired by the attraction of the same name at the Disneyland amusement park.

The plot follows a journey through the Amazon that Frank and Lily will live as the latter searches for an ancient tree with unique healing properties that can change the future of medicine.

Blunt highlights that his character uses the restrictions of his gender to turn it around and use it to his advantage, and this can be seen in different sequences of the film.

Combat “Jungle Cruise” pandemic

Johnson shares that there is no guarantee the film will be a theatrical success, especially in today’s context, but to him it feels like it has all the elements to be a great movie.

“How successful it will be today after Covid-19 we don’t know but it feels like we have something special; those who have seen it have enjoyed it, the studies are already talking about a sequel so who knows, we’ll see.”

For the actors, one of the central themes of the film is the very hope that they hope will be present in people, especially after dealing with the pandemic. They also hope that families get together to see it as it is dedicated to audiences of all ages.