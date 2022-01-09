El Globo client identifies the pattern to find dolls in the Rosca de Reyes

A client of The balloon seems to have identified the solution to find the doll in his Rosca de ReyesIs it a hit or miss?

While the industry of bakeries and pastry shops They are well received by their market worldwide, there are some specific dates where they manage to register a greater number of income, due to the adoption of different cultural celebrations, where some already iconic products are usually sold.

At the end and beginning of the year, there are usually some iconic dates that manage to benefit companies, among them, Statista mentions which are the festivities that represent the highest spending in Mexican consumers during 2019 and 2020, where the Christmas dinner is First place in terms of expenses in 28.2 percent of families, Christmas toys take 20.8 percent of them, Three Kings toys 19.2 percent, New Year’s Eve dinner 18.3 percent, gifts for Christmas exchanges 7.3 percent, posadas 2.3 percent and Rosca de Reyes 0.5 percent.

While the Rosca de Reyes It does not imply an expense close to what we see on Christmas dates, this iconic food manages to be bought by thousands of people around the world, even causing a shortage of this food in some wholesale companies, such as Costco, so they tend to be well received.

Part of the success of this food is due to a custom, since whoever starts the Reye’s threads and the iconic doll, you must go to buy the tamales and deliver them on Candlemas Day, a fact that manages to awaken emotion in Mexican families.

The Balloon is one of the most important bakeries and pastry shops in Mexico, managing to earn their place in the country for more than 110 years of its existence, who like other companies tend to adopt the feast of the Kings Magicians to offer your own Rosca with the classic doll.

As is the custom every year, a customer of The balloon went to buy one Rosca de ReyesBut he managed to find a supposed pattern that could allow you to find the well-known doll and save you from buying the tamales on Candlemas day, if you choose to cut in the sugar zone.

Daniel! Now to pay for the tamales.Thank you for your preference! ❤️ – El Globo pastry shops (@ElGloboOficial) January 7, 2022

Given this assumption, the The balloon has appreciated the user’s preference and invites him to follow the tradition, but he has not denied the assumption on the part of his client, so you could try to follow his steps to see if it is indeed a pattern to be followed by from the bakery, or it’s just a fluke.

The Rosca de Reyes doll It is a whole tradition that could considerably benefit traditional brands or bakeries to boost their sales, as we saw some time ago when different businesses chose to integrate dolls in the Roscas with the image of Grogu, better known as “Baby Yoda” from The Mandalorian series; However, due to its high fame, an inconsistency with the doll could have some consequences for the brands, such as the act in which Sam’s Club was involved where a client found “doll bones” in said bread, a fact that affected the user’s perception of the brand.

Adopting traditions can have huge benefits for our brand, both in revenue and image, if we can do it effectively.

