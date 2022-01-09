Dwayne Johnson speaks out on the use of real weapons on film sets

On October 21, the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer of ‘Rust’ due to accidental firing of Alec Baldwin, who was completely unaware that the firearm was loaded. In addition, the scriptwriter and director was injured. Joel Souza.

A news that reached the whole world and from which Baldwin has yet to recover. This accident should not have happened, and therefore, a multitude of productions have made a decision regarding this issue: do not use firearms on the set.

From Hollywood they have mobilized against the use of weapons, either through petitions, prohibitions and demonstrations, and one of the actors who also wanted to speak out on this issue is Dwayne Johnson, one of the most famous faces in action movies.

The Rock doesn’t want real guns either

The American actor is used to shooting scenes with weapons, as they happen in movies like ‘Fast & Furious’, among others. Now, The Rock has wanted to declare its deep sadness for the death of Hutchins and its concern for this situation, in an interview with ‘Variety’. “First of all, it broke my heart. We lost a life, and my heart goes out to the whole family and people on set, including Alec [Baldwin] who I’ve known for a long time“, has started pointing.

Dwayne Johnson is against the use of real weapons in filming, and that is why he has made the decision to eliminate them at his own production company, Seven Bucks Productions, and instead they will use rubber pistols: “I cannot speak for anyone else, but yes say that in whatever we do from now on we will not use real weapons. We are going to use rubber pistols and be careful with everything. We won’t worry about the dollars, not for what it costs. “

This November, he will appear again on the big screen for ‘Red alert’, where it matches Gal gadot Y Ryan Reynolds, and where he will play an FBI agent, using firearms. However, he is much more aware of this issue: “There are protocols and security measures that we have always taken very seriously, but accidents happen. And when something of this magnitude happens, so heartbreaking, the wisest thing to do is pause for a second and really reexamine how we’re going to move on and how we are going to work together. “