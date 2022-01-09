Don’t Look Up: Apocalyptic Cinema

University of Michigan astronomy doctoral student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers a gigantic comet that is on a collision path with Earth.

Accompanied by Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), an astronomer of the university, she meets with the president of the nation Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her chief of staff Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill), who after verifying the veracity of their data with other aerospace agencies, they respond with superb indifference.

The Orlean administration decides, for political reasons, to postpone the news before the public opinion until a later date of the legislative elections. Faced with this delay in any government action that could divert the comet’s orbit of collision with Earth, Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, with the help of Dr. Clayton Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), a senior NASA official, launched a campaign. to alert the nation to the danger of not taking any preventive action in this regard.

They also attend a popular television show hosted by Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry). This satirical comedy shows, with humor, the ambition and complicity of the powers of the political and economic elite in contemporary society.

Don’t Look Up, it won the AFI Award, as Film of the Year, from the American Film Institute Awards, USA 2022, the NBR Award from the National Board of Review, USA 2021, the NYFCO Award from the New York Film Critics, Online 2021, the DFCS Award from Detroit Film Critics Society Awards 2021, the Sierra Award of the Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards 2021, among others.

Do not look above they will premiere on December 24, 2021 on Netflix.

The director and writer Adam McKay (1968, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is the author of: To Hell with the News (2004), The Big Short (2015), The Vice President: Beyond Power (2018), Bad Blood (2022), among others.

Don’t look up (Dont Look Up / United States, 2021). Address: Adam McKay. Featuring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothe Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, Tomer Sisley; Screenplay: Adam McKay (Story: Adam McKay, David Sirota); Photographer: Linus Sandgren; Music: Nicholas Britell; Edition: Hank Corwin. Duration: 138 minutes.