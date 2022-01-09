Don’t Look Up (2021) – The Trade

Much has already been said about whether Don’t Look Up (2021) is the best political film of the century or the worst propaganda garbage; whether it is the pinnacle of smart activism or a hypocritical capitalist complaint about capitalism. Assuming that there are ways of looking that do not require joining an army, the most interesting thing about Adam McKay’s comedy reaches its climax in a scene that, surprisingly, he himself has said is his favorite: the final sentence of the hippie played by Timothée Chalamet. The context is that the planet is about to be destroyed by a meteorite. Two scientists – Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence – had announced the coup, but no one listened to them, as numb as we are in our comforts and ideological bubbles. After hundreds of gags on politics, journalism, entertainment or technology, the solemn scene breaks out: a last dinner of friends at Di Caprio’s house, in the middle of a reconciled family. The scientist is defeating the prognosis of loneliness that big data, that god who claims to know us more than we know ourselves, had thrown to his death. Everyone present is driven to be grateful for something. “Now do we have to say amen or what?” They ask, laughing. Nobody knows how to continue – we don’t know how to pray – until Chalamet takes the floor and asks, from a creator God, grace despite pride, forgiveness despite doubts, and strength to open the heart to the acceptance of his will. “Second Nature” begins to play, one of those mysterious Bon Iver songs in which they talk about the hope of seeing each other again. Adam McKay had already done similar things in the past: insert a thread like this – in this case, what to do when we manage not to die alone – in the middle of the fabric of light jokes. But the important thing is not to ask Don’t Look Up, a political comedy for the Christmas season, what it has never promised.

Poster of the movie Don’t Look Up. Photo: Netflix