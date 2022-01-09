Don’t look if it’s not fun

These Christmas days with omicron, the authorities have not limited our schedules, departures or attendance at events, but they have asked for caution. As if prudence were a mathematical formula that we all understood equally or were capable of applying in the same way at all times. But okay, prudence. In order not to get involved with the term, we stay at home longer, there is no doubt there and also, in my case, I see the opportunity to take advantage of the Netflix fee, because in the end it is like the gym, a uselessness .

To tune in to the world and turn that moment into something more like going to the movies, standing in front of the billboard and choosing a movie to share with many other people at the same time, I find that classification offered by the platform of The 10 most popular in Spain today. And that’s where the real problems begin, the desire to stop tuning in to the world or immerse myself in it fully and for the sun to rise wherever it wants.









At number one, woman-fragranced coffee, the love story between Gaviota and Sebastián, a “remake of the 1994 telenovela”. Are versions of soap operas made? As I see later, it is not the only one of its kind that sneaks into the select list, it is also The queen of flow and surely some others not openly defined like that. In the brand new second place, Cobra Kai, another look to the past to recover the success that karate made fashionable among the children and adolescents of my generation.

Between Witcher, the “monster hunter”, Bloodshot, “a dead soldier resurrected thanks to biotechnology” or Kitz, a series about the adventures of a group of “rich and attractive” who go skiing and partying, by absolute rule I fix my attention on Don’t look up, or Don’t look upHow those who should handle English better talk about it and I deduce that they have seen it in the original version.

The argument of the meteorite that will destroy the planet slows me down a bit but the cast (Meryl Streep, Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) finish encouraging me to dedicate those long 138 minutes of my life to it. And yes, the movie made me long and it will not be among my favorites in the history of cinema. But the satire on the current world, politics, the media, social networks or the management of the masses, without revealing anything new, I admit that it comes back to my head these days too often.

The military, who by the way in McKay’s movie come out as badly off as everyone and are represented by a rusty and almost swindling American high command, explain this very clearly. Dangers have always come by sea, land and air. Then they were detected in space and in cyberspace. And now, the great battlefield is in the collective consciousness. That is to say, the danger of hoaxes, fake or the occurrences that put values ​​such as democracy or freedom at risk. At least this is the idea that I got from the last Christmas meeting at MADOC, the most intellectual and brainy part of a Spanish Army that is not only there to travel to the parts of the world where there is more physical risk. There are more dangers, close, almost tangible, that threaten this society of the ten most popular series in Spain and of the opinion leaders who communicate with their masses through networks and messages of wasap.

The meteorite movie puts us in the shoes of some brilliant researchers, although unknown to the general public -like most in the real world-, who have enormous difficulties to make themselves understood and that both politicians and communicators or the people in general understand the true nature of the hazard and what needs to be done to remedy it. As comical and exaggerated as that fiction may seem, it is all too recognizable.

In the middle of the pandemic, with politicians who say they listen to the experts (from the committee), but decide with the electoral calendar in the spotlight, with demonstrations of people protesting against the covid passport or the use of the mask with the mantra of the Freedom and with various conspiracy theories about vaccines, it is difficult not to think of the face of Leonardo Dicaprio when he was asked to forget about mathematics to tell the imminent end of the world on TV in a more fun way. If not, no one would care.