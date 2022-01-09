Do you have COVID? These are the medications that you should not use as a treatment – El Financiero

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost two years ago, the first recommendation has been that if you present symptoms and the contagion is confirmed, do not self-medicate. It is important that you follow a doctor’s instructions and proper treatment.

Currently, a number of medications have already been approved that counteract the symptoms and discomfort of COVID. We tell you what are the treatments, which according to the experts, you should not take if you are sick:

According to the newspaper The nation, Antibiotics should not be consumed because it can generate a resistance that later prevents fighting infections that are bacterial.

In addition, COVID-19 is a virus, not a bacterium, therefore you will not have any improvement if you consume it and are infected.

Azithromycin, clarithromycin, and amoxicillin are the main antibiotics that people waiting for a positive result have taken when they have COVID.

One substance that has caused controversy is ivermectin, since it has been said that COVID can be treated with it, but to date there is no research to support its effectiveness.

The treatment that is followed in cases of COVID is the use of anti-inflammatories such as paracetamol and ibuprofen. Corticosteroids are indicated only in case of low oxygenation in the blood.

On the other hand, in August the federal government published the update of the clinical guide for the treatment of COVID-19 in Mexico, in which mention is made of the classification of patients, medications and recommendations.

These are:

Unfractionated Heparin / Enoxaparin:

It is characterized by being anticoagulant, and its recommendation is strongly based on the opinion of experts.

Patient eligibility criteria: serious illness.

Drug indicated as thromboprophylaxis in all hospitalized patients and in outpatients that warrant it, for which the risk of venous thromboembolism and the risk of bleeding must be stratified.

Dexamethasone or other corticosteroids with equivalent doses

Immunosuppressive drug. It has a strong recommendation based on one or more licensed studies without significant limitations.

Patient eligibility criteria : moderate to severe disease. Do not administer in patients who do not require supplemental oxygen.

Remdesivir

Inhibitor of ribonucleic acid virus (RNA) viral replication.

Patient eligibility criteria : hospitalized with moderate illness and older than 12 years. Less than 8 days from the onset of symptoms.

Tocilizumab – Il-6 inhibitors

Monoclonal antibody.

Their recommendation is moderate based on other randomized studies or subgroup analysis of randomized studies. Conditional on authorization of emergency use of the drug.