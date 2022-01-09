Dissident teachers from Los Mochis ask for clarity on trust

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Leaders and dissident teachers from Convergence 53 demand the delivery of the resources of the SIAP trust, which they estimate could amount to 6 billion pesos that would directly benefit workers.

The position was made at a press conference held in a well-known convention center in the city of Los Mochis, where José Ramón Camacho Castillo, member of the State Convergence 53 Committee, Jesús Pedro Leyva Montoya, and the Municipal Convergence Committee, José Antonio Armenta were present. Borbón, secretary general of the D42.

“Before Quirino Ordaz Coppel left, in the teachers’ payroll the concepts where the SIAP was calculated disappeared,” they denounced.

They explained that the SIAP is a trust administered by section 53 and the state government that has operated for decades and is estimated to have an amount of 6 billion pesos.

Even the Superior State Audit says that the SIAP owns the building of the State Services Unit (USE).

They announced that on payroll 19, the first of October, the state teaching workers observed how the concepts of income disappeared in the check stub Z1 and Z2, where the base salary of the workers was divided into 2 parts, 75 % was included in concept 01 where income tax was calculated and finances were paid and 25% in concepts 21 and 22 where income tax is also calculated and transferred to the SIAP trust so that it becomes a worker’s savings for your retirement that is requested once retired

This ISR transfer system from workers to the trust has existed for 30 years and it is estimated that it has to its credit more than 6 billion pesos, some workers could have more than 300 thousand pesos for retirement.

They reveal that it is unknown where that money could be, or what its destination will be, so they demand a solution in this regard.

Read more: Ahome, Sinaloa, could export sheep meat to New York

“Education workers demand that the SNTE 53 as our representatives clarify to the base where the SIAP money is. In addition, we want to know what will happen with the resource, because if the ISR will no longer be transferred to the trust, the legal thing would be for it to be dissolve and return the money to each of the workers. “