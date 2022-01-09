Disney Planning a “Jungle Cruise” Sequel with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

This content was published on 30 August 2021 – 17:11

Los Angeles (USA), Aug 30 (EFE) .- Just a month after its premiere, Disney is already planning a sequel to “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as protagonists and the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra as director.

The Hollywood Reporter magazine said on Monday that Disney wants to continue as soon as possible this family and adventure film that has been one of the great successes of the summer.

Not counting the figures for its digital premiere on the Disney + platform, “Jungle Cruise” has grossed 187 million dollars in cinemas around the world (about 158.5 million euros at the current exchange rate).

These revenues place “Jungle Cruise” among the most popular films of a cinematographic summer still very marked by the pandemic and in which other titles such as “F9”, “Black Widow” or “Free Guy” also appear.

As for Disney +, the giant Mickey Mouse said that “Jungle Cruise” added 30 million dollars (25.4 million euros) in its first weekend with premium access (subscribers of this platform had to pay an additional 30 dollars to see this tape, 25.4 euros).

By comparison, “Black Widow” made $ 60 million (€ 50.8 million) in its first three days on Disney +.

The sequel to “Jungle Cruise” would be the third joint project between Dwayne Johnson and Jaume Collet-Serra, as the two have also collaborated on the DC superhero movie “Black Adam,” which is scheduled to release in July 2022.

Collet-Serra recruited a remarkable number of Hispanic actors for “Jungle Cruise”, since, escorting Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Quim Gutiérrez, Verónica Falcón and Dani Rovira appeared in this film. EFE

