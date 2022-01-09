Denzel Washington surprises in the Tragedy of Macbeth trailer

Considered one of the great masterpieces of William Shakespeare, Macbeth it is a story of murder, delusion, ambition and intrigue.

Madrid, September 21 (Europa Press) .- Apple TV + throw the trailer of The Tragedy of Macbeth. Denzel Washington becomes the protagonist of the Shakespearean classic in Joel Coen’s black and white version. With Frances McDormand As Lady Macbeth, the film will hit the video-on-demand service on January 14, 2022.

Considered one of the great masterpieces of William Shakespeare, Macbeth it is a story of murder, delusion, ambition and intrigue. The winner of three Oscars for No country for old men and one for Fargo, he writes his particular vision of the tragedy.

The feature film will be the opening film of the 59th edition of the New York Film Festival, which will be held in person despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Its premiere in the United States will be first in theaters, and can be seen from December 25 in theaters.

Along with Washington and McDormand, the cast is completed by Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling, Ralph Ineson, Brian Thompson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Kathryn Hunter, Stephen Root and Bertie Carvel. In addition to directing, Coen also signs the script and co-produces the film with McDormand, Eli Bush and Robert Graf.