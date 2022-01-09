Dallas Cowboys 51-26 Philadelphia Eagles Summary and Scores in NFL 2022 | 01/08/2022
FINAL
The game is over! The Dallas Cowboys close the season with a great performance in Philadelphia and crush the Eagles.
4Q | 1:50
Watkins escapes to the end zone. The colon conversion is not successful.
4Q | 1:50
TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
4Q | 2:00
Two minute break
4Q | 8:36
The Cowboys have one more touchdown. The extra point is good.
4Q | 8:36
TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS
4Q | 9:30
INTERCEPTION! The Cowboys defense takes the pass.
4Q | 10:16
Clement gets into the end zone. The extra point is good.
4Q | 10:16
TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS
4Q | 11:36
Cowboys in the red zone
4Q | 14:36
Dak throws his fifth touchdown pass of the night. The extra point is good.
4Q | 14:36
TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS
4Q | 15: 00
The last quarter begins
3Q | 5:58
Elliot’s 40-yard field goal attempt is good.
3Q | 9:57
The Eagles are in the middle of the field
2Q | 15:00
Start the second half
Halftime
Finish the first half. The Dallas Cowboys are easily beating the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
2Q | 0:05
Pass from Dak to Schutlz in the end zone. The extra point is good.
2Q | 0:05
TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS
2Q | 1:45
Pass from Dak to Schutlz and the Cowboys regain the advantage. The extra point is missed.
2Q | 1:45
TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS
2Q | 1:54
Cowboys first and goal
2Q | 3:25
The Cowboys are in midfield
2Q | 3:40
Ginkwell gets into the end zone. The extra point is good.
2Q | 3:40
TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
2Q | 8:07
Great pass from Dak to Cedric Wilson, his second touchdown of the night.
2Q | 8:07
TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS
2Q | 11:00
Great pass from Dak to CeeDee Lamb
1Q | 12:24
Eagles’ 38-yard field goal attempt is good
1Q | 14:00
The Eagles in the red zone
1Q | 01:37
Zuerlein’s 48-yard field goal attempt is good. Dallas takes a 10-7 lead in the game.
1Q | 3:37
The Eagles are going to clear the ball for the first time in the game
1Q | 5:08
Dak pass to Cedrick Wilson and the Cowboys score quickly. The extra point is good and the game is tied.
1Q | 5:08
TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS
1Q | 6:09
Cowboys in the red zone
1Q | 8:21
Cowboys approach midfield
1Q | 9:41
Shovel pass for Jackson and the Eagles lead on the scoreboard. The extra point is good.
1Q | 9:41
TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
1Q | 11:11
First and goal for Philadelphia
1Q | 12:00
Ginwell’s carry and the Eagles are in the red zone
1Q | 14:04
The Eagles are already in midfield
1Q | 15:00
Start the game!
What do the Philadelphia Eagles need?
The Philadelphia Eagles cannot hope to finish beyond sixth in the National Conference. But for this they need to win tonight first and wait for combinations of results.
What does the Dallas Cowboys need?
The Dallas cowboys They need to win and wait for results to be able to aspire to finish among the top spots in the National Conference and play the Playoffs at home.
All ready
Both teams are already ready at Lincoln Financial Field waiting for the kickoff. Saturday night’s day ends with a great match between Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles.
Raising awareness
Eagles team moves
The Philadelphia Eagles have elevated T Kayode Awosika, LB Christian Elliss, DB Jared Mayden, DB Mac McCain, TE Richard Rodgers, TE Noah Togiai, T Casey Tucker and DT Raequan Williams as COVID replacements for this match. night.
Cowboys on Saturday night
The Dallas cowboys they have played nine games in Saturday’s primetime. The Cowboys are 4-5 in Saturday night games, and the Cowboys’ last game on Saturday was against the New York Jets on December 19, 2015 – a 16-19 loss to Dallas.
List of Inactive Philadelphia Eagles
List of Inactive Dallas Cowboys
Do not take off from here to follow the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles live
In a few moments we will share with you the initial line-ups of this Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles live, plus the latest information from Lincoln Financial Field. Do not miss details of the game with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Winning again in Philadelphia
The Dallas cowboys seek to break a 2-game winless streak when playing in the Lincoln Financial Field. His last victory in Philadelphia was in the 2018 season. As data, of the last six games between Cowboys Y Eagles, the game has been won by the local team.
Where and how to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles online and live
Watch out for this Philadelphia Eagles player
Watch out for this Dallas Cowboys player
Last 5 duels between Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles: close big
The team of Philadelphia Eagles He has already secured his place as a wild card in the Playoffs. They will seek to close the season with one more victory to reach the postseason in a big way.
Dallas Cowboys: Play Playoff at home
The Dallas cowboys They are back in the postseason after a great season, especially from their defense. They can still aspire to play the Playoffs at home and for this, they must win at Philly and expect combinations of results.
The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
.