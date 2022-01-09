Dallas Cowboys 51-26 Philadelphia Eagles Summary and Scores in NFL 2022 | 01/08/2022

The game is over! The Dallas Cowboys close the season with a great performance in Philadelphia and crush the Eagles.

Watkins escapes to the end zone. The colon conversion is not successful.

TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Two minute break

The Cowboys have one more touchdown. The extra point is good.

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

INTERCEPTION! The Cowboys defense takes the pass.

Clement gets into the end zone. The extra point is good.

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

Cowboys in the red zone

Dak throws his fifth touchdown pass of the night. The extra point is good.

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

The last quarter begins

Elliot’s 40-yard field goal attempt is good.

The Eagles are in the middle of the field

Start the second half

Finish the first half. The Dallas Cowboys are easily beating the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Pass from Dak to Schutlz in the end zone. The extra point is good.

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

Pass from Dak to Schutlz and the Cowboys regain the advantage. The extra point is missed.

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

Cowboys first and goal

The Cowboys are in midfield

Ginkwell gets into the end zone. The extra point is good.

TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Great pass from Dak to Cedric Wilson, his second touchdown of the night.

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

Great pass from Dak to CeeDee Lamb

Eagles’ 38-yard field goal attempt is good

The Eagles in the red zone

Zuerlein’s 48-yard field goal attempt is good. Dallas takes a 10-7 lead in the game.

The Eagles are going to clear the ball for the first time in the game

Dak pass to Cedrick Wilson and the Cowboys score quickly. The extra point is good and the game is tied.

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

Cowboys in the red zone

Cowboys approach midfield

Shovel pass for Jackson and the Eagles lead on the scoreboard. The extra point is good.

TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

First and goal for Philadelphia

Ginwell’s carry and the Eagles are in the red zone

The Eagles are already in midfield

Start the game!

The Philadelphia Eagles cannot hope to finish beyond sixth in the National Conference. But for this they need to win tonight first and wait for combinations of results.

The Dallas cowboys They need to win and wait for results to be able to aspire to finish among the top spots in the National Conference and play the Playoffs at home.

Both teams are already ready at Lincoln Financial Field waiting for the kickoff. Saturday night’s day ends with a great match between Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles have elevated T Kayode Awosika, LB Christian Elliss, DB Jared Mayden, DB Mac McCain, TE Richard Rodgers, TE Noah Togiai, T Casey Tucker and DT Raequan Williams as COVID replacements for this match. night.

The Dallas cowboys they have played nine games in Saturday’s primetime. The Cowboys are 4-5 in Saturday night games, and the Cowboys’ last game on Saturday was against the New York Jets on December 19, 2015 – a 16-19 loss to Dallas.

The Dallas cowboys seek to break a 2-game winless streak when playing in the Lincoln Financial Field. His last victory in Philadelphia was in the 2018 season. As data, of the last six games between Cowboys Y Eagles, the game has been won by the local team.

The team of Philadelphia Eagles He has already secured his place as a wild card in the Playoffs. They will seek to close the season with one more victory to reach the postseason in a big way.