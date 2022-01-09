Dallas Cowboys 51-26 Philadelphia Eagles Summary and Scores in NFL 2022 | 01/08/2022

10:18 PM13 minutes ago

FINAL

The game is over! The Dallas Cowboys close the season with a great performance in Philadelphia and crush the Eagles.

10:14 PM16 minutes ago

4Q | 1:50

Watkins escapes to the end zone. The colon conversion is not successful.

10:13 PM17 minutes ago

4Q | 1:50

TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

10:10 PM20 minutes ago

4Q | 2:00

Two minute break

10:00 PM30 minutes ago

4Q | 8:36

The Cowboys have one more touchdown. The extra point is good.

8:58 PM32 minutes ago

4Q | 8:36

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

8:57 PM34 minutes ago

4Q | 9:30

INTERCEPTION! The Cowboys defense takes the pass.

8:52 PM38 minutes ago

4Q | 10:16

Clement gets into the end zone. The extra point is good.

8:51 PM39 minutes ago

4Q | 10:16

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

8:50 PM41 minutes ago

4Q | 11:36

Cowboys in the red zone

9:42 PM an hour ago

4Q | 14:36

Dak throws his fifth touchdown pass of the night. The extra point is good.

9:41 PM an hour ago

4Q | 14:36

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

9:38 PM an hour ago

4Q | 15: 00

The last quarter begins

9:21 PM an hour ago

3Q | 5:58

Elliot’s 40-yard field goal attempt is good.

9:12 PM an hour ago

3Q | 9:57

The Eagles are in the middle of the field

9:06 PM an hour ago

2Q | 15:00

Start the second half

8:50 PM2 hours ago

Halftime

Finish the first half. The Dallas Cowboys are easily beating the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

7:47 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 0:05

Pass from Dak to Schutlz in the end zone. The extra point is good.

7:46 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 0:05

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

8:37 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 1:45

Pass from Dak to Schutlz and the Cowboys regain the advantage. The extra point is missed.

8:36 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 1:45

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

8:34 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 1:54

Cowboys first and goal

8:29 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 3:25

The Cowboys are in midfield

8:27 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 3:40

Ginkwell gets into the end zone. The extra point is good.

8:25 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 3:40

TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

8:14 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 8:07

Great pass from Dak to Cedric Wilson, his second touchdown of the night.

8:12 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 8:07

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

7:06 PM2 hours ago

2Q | 11:00

Great pass from Dak to CeeDee Lamb

8:00 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 12:24

Eagles’ 38-yard field goal attempt is good

7:59 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 14:00

The Eagles in the red zone

7:48 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 01:37

Zuerlein’s 48-yard field goal attempt is good. Dallas takes a 10-7 lead in the game.

7:40 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 3:37

The Eagles are going to clear the ball for the first time in the game

7:35 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 5:08

Dak pass to Cedrick Wilson and the Cowboys score quickly. The extra point is good and the game is tied.

7:34 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 5:08

TOUCHDOWN DALLAS COWBOYS

7:32 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 6:09

Cowboys in the red zone

7:30 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 8:21

Cowboys approach midfield

7:25 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 9:41

Shovel pass for Jackson and the Eagles lead on the scoreboard. The extra point is good.

7:24 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 9:41

TOUCHDOWN PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

7:22 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 11:11

First and goal for Philadelphia

7:21 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 12:00

Ginwell’s carry and the Eagles are in the red zone

7:19 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 14:04

The Eagles are already in midfield

7:16 PM3 hours ago

1Q | 15:00

Start the game!

7:08 PM3 hours ago

What do the Philadelphia Eagles need?

The Philadelphia Eagles cannot hope to finish beyond sixth in the National Conference. But for this they need to win tonight first and wait for combinations of results.

7:06 PM3 hours ago

What does the Dallas Cowboys need?

The Dallas cowboys They need to win and wait for results to be able to aspire to finish among the top spots in the National Conference and play the Playoffs at home.

7:01 PM3 hours ago

All ready

Both teams are already ready at Lincoln Financial Field waiting for the kickoff. Saturday night’s day ends with a great match between Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles.

7:00 PM4 hours ago

Raising awareness

5:52 PM4 hours ago

Eagles team moves

The Philadelphia Eagles have elevated T Kayode Awosika, LB Christian Elliss, DB Jared Mayden, DB Mac McCain, TE Richard Rodgers, TE Noah Togiai, T Casey Tucker and DT Raequan Williams as COVID replacements for this match. night.

7:47 PM4 hours ago

Cowboys on Saturday night

The Dallas cowboys they have played nine games in Saturday’s primetime. The Cowboys are 4-5 in Saturday night games, and the Cowboys’ last game on Saturday was against the New York Jets on December 19, 2015 – a 16-19 loss to Dallas.

7:42 PM4 hours ago

List of Inactive Philadelphia Eagles

7:37 PM4 hours ago

List of Inactive Dallas Cowboys

7:32 PM4 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles live

In a few moments we will share with you the initial line-ups of this Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles live, plus the latest information from Lincoln Financial Field. Do not miss details of the game with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

7:27 PM4 hours ago

Winning again in Philadelphia

The Dallas cowboys seek to break a 2-game winless streak when playing in the Lincoln Financial Field. His last victory in Philadelphia was in the 2018 season. As data, of the last six games between Cowboys Y Eagles, the game has been won by the local team.

6:22 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles online and live

5:17 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Philadelphia Eagles player

6:12 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Dallas Cowboys player

6:07 PM4 hours ago

Last 5 duels between Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

6:02 PM4 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles: close big

The team of Philadelphia Eagles He has already secured his place as a wild card in the Playoffs. They will seek to close the season with one more victory to reach the postseason in a big way.

5:57 PM5 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys: Play Playoff at home

The Dallas cowboys They are back in the postseason after a great season, especially from their defense. They can still aspire to play the Playoffs at home and for this, they must win at Philly and expect combinations of results.

5:52 PM5 hours ago

The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field

5:47 PM5 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker