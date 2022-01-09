Dak Prescott sets record for touchdowns in one season with Cowboys

The quarterback reached 37 touchdowns, surpassing the previous mark set by Tony Romo.

Dak prescott wrote his name on it record book of the Dallas cowboys this Saturday during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott He launched five touchdown passes before leaving the field to get to 37 in season, breaking the franchise brand 36 that belonged to Tony Romo.

Prescott he teamed twice with Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz and once again with Corey Clement to lead Dallas to victory, before exiting the game.

In addition to the personal record, Prescott he also had a couple more milestones in his historic performance in Philadelphia.

This is the first time in the history of the Cowboys who score 40 points or more twice in a season against the same rival, after beating the Eagles 41-21 in September.

Too, Prescott he became the seventh quarterback in Dallas history to throw five touchdown passes in a single game, a franchise record. The group consists of Romo (twice), Troy Aikman, Danny White, Craig Morton (twice), Don Meredith (three times) and Eddie LeBaron.

Romo set the record for touchdown passes in a season in 2007 and then came close in 2014 when he threw 34. He also threw 31 in 2011 and 2013. Prescott owns the sixth best brand, too, with 30.

The Cowboys finished the 2021 season 12-5 and had already secured the NFC East title before Week 18. They are currently ranked No. 4 in the National Conference, although they could climb to second with various combinations of results.

Prescott, a 2016 fourth-round draft pick from Mississippi State, replaced Romo as a starter in his rookie year after injury and has held the position since, amassing a 53-32 record.