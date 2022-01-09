Cruz Azul vs Xolos: where and when to see the debut of the Machine in Liga MX

Cruz Azul and Xolos will meet on the first day of the Clausura 2022 tournament. (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)



The tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League has started. Matchday one already had its first encounters and now it’s the turn of Blue Cross Y Xolos from Tijuana. The teams will meet at the Azteca Stadium to face their first test in this new competition.

The team led by Juan Reynoso will begin a new stage with a completely remodeled team. The transfer market has been one of the busiest for the cement team and consisted of a complete restructuring. They let go of players like Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado, Yoshimar Yotún, Jonathan Rodríguez, Luis Romo, among others. But they hired Christian Tabó, Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga.

For their part, the Xolos de Tijuana will seek to improve their performance in relation to the last contest, in which they finished last overall. This will be the reunion between Robert Dante Siboldi and the team at La Maquina. It should be remembered that the Uruguayan coach was with the celestial team prior to the arrival of Reynoso.

Robert Siboldi directed Cruz Azul from 2019 until the end of 2020. (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



Place: The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022, Day 1 of Clausura 2022

Hour: 21:00

TV: The meeting will be exclusive to televisa, through TUDN and Channel 5.

Internet application: In the same way, the meeting can be viewed online through the web portal of TUDN (It is necessary to log in with a IZZi TV or Blim TV).

Just as Robert Dante Siboldi will be reunited with his former team, the same happens to the young man Misael Dominguez. Since the second half of 2021, the Mexican player joined the Xolos de Tijuana as a bargaining chip so that Ignacio Rivero He remained in Cruz Azul, because he was on loan and the negotiations to keep him in the blue team were very complicated.

José Ignacio Rivero was a Xolos player in 2019, however, he arrived at Cruz Azul on loan in 2020. (Photo: EFE / Andrés Herrera)



On the part of Cruz Azul, the cement table may present four to five casualties for the match debut. The most striking case is that of Alejandro mayorga, left back newcomer to La Machine. The young Mexican was considered to be a starter in the game, however, he presented a muscular discomfort and Reynoso chose not to risk it. Another who will be absent due to injury is Christian Tabó.

The celestial team has also been affected by the wave of contagions of Covid-19. Despite not being one of the teams with the most cases, they will be diminished for this match, as their striker Santiago Gimenez You will not be able to see action because you tested positive. The same case is that of Luis Angel Mendoza, winger who had had important minutes in the preseason.

Finally, the Argentine William Pol Fernandez is also in doubt for the match. The midfielder also presented discomfort in recent days and the same thing as with Mayorga could happen, with the intention of not risking them, they will not line up for the game.

Gallito Vázquez signed with Xolos for the Clausura 2022. (Photo: Twitter / @ CornerMX1)

On behalf of Xolos, the border team announced the incorporation of Jose Juan Vazquez and of Renato Ibarra for the next tournament. Both players have been champions of Liga MX and were protagonists with their respective teams at the time. Now they will seek to be key in the improvement of the Tijuana team’s game.

The balance in fighting history tips to Cruz Azul with nine wins, five draws and six defeats. The last time both teams met each other was the last tournament and the blue ones prevailed by the slightest difference. The last time they played at the Azteca Stadium, the score ended in a 1-1 draw.

KEEP READING:

Rayados vs Querétaro: where and when to see the return of the reinforced Vasco Aguirre team

Álvaro Morales and the decision that opened the doors to him on television

Canelo Álvarez and Eddy Reynoso achieved a historic achievement for the first time in history