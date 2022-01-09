Cruz Azul fans flock to receive the team despite an upturn in Covid infections

Despite the increase in positive cases, followers of the Machine attended the reception prior to the cement debut at Clausura 2022

The Blue blood, baton of Blue Cross, prepared a corridor to receive the machine’s bus at the Azteca Stadium prior to his debut against Tijuana at Closing 2022. However, this event took place amid the increase in contagions from Covid-19 for the Ómicron variant in Mexico City.

A large number of fans came to receive Cruz Azul despite the rebound in Covid infections in the country. Caption

In the midst of flags, rags, flags, trumpets, drums, chants and some fireworks, the bus from Blue Cross to the Colossus of Santa Úrsula. However, there were fans who did not respect health measures despite the rebound in cases Covid-19.



During the week, the bar announced on its social networks about the hall to receive Blue Cross this Saturday before the duel before Tijuana. Although in the ad they asked to wear face masks, there were several people who participated in the “carnival” without the mask.

“CRUZ AZUL vs xolos. See you at door 3 on the Azteca circuit with the drums and flags, a carnival worthy of the Club that represents us. Here begins our path to 10. Let’s go @CruzAzul ¡AZUL! My good friend… This campaign we will be with you again. Remember to wear your mouth cover at all times ”, was the message that the bar shared on its social networks.

The truncheon called at 6:00 p.m. at gate 3 of the Azteca Stadium, which is the closest to the access through which the teams’ trucks enter. Punctually at the time the “carnival” began to wait for the bus of the celestial group, which arrived at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula around 7:00 p.m.

According to official government figures, in the last 24 hours, 30,671 confirmed positive cases were registered by Covid-19, the highest number of infections since the pandemic began. In addition, there were 202 deaths in the last 24 hours.