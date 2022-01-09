CRITICS. A ‘Space Jam’ of our era, a gentle Nicolas Cage and more movie premieres

The increasing return of audiences to theaters is already producing changes in the advertising strategies of the studios, which have begun to limit much more the access of the press to digital copies of their releases, which complicates the lives of those who do not. we are still willing to go so carelessly into these enclosures. Anyway, this week, we managed to offer you a robust selection of the most interesting that can be found from today both in the rooms and in the streaming proposals.

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Zendaya

Genre: Live Action Animation

In 1996, Warner Bros. released its first own animated film, “Space Jam”, combining the technique of drawings with that of real action and using a sports-inspired story (starring the famous basketball player Michael Jordan) in the featuring the popular Looney Tunes characters (present on television programs that were released in the 1930s).

Twenty-five years later, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits both theaters and HBO Max, a sequel that focuses on the universe of the same sport while giving way to LeBron James, the current Lakers player who has been Just compared to Jordan, and in this case, he plays an alternative version of himself who must free his 12-year-old son from the virtual kidnapping imposed by Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) – a tyrannical computerized system – with the help of the aforementioned Looney Tunes.

There is no doubt that “A New Legacy” has the potential to generate a lot of box office money, and not only because of the presence of James, but also because it has a much more attractive staging than that of the previous film; In addition, its first part shows a much greater interest in the development of its human characters, especially with regard to the relationship between LeBron and his son “Dom” (Cedric Joe).

But all of that is thrown away shortly after, once the real adventure begins; and if the first meeting with Bugs Bunny and co. gives rise to a scene as delusional as it is impressive (made with traditional animation), what comes before and after largely dispenses with logic, keeps the visual assault at a level difficult to tolerate, repeats the name of the producing studio a thousand times and, What is worse, it employs an inside joke to suddenly turn the Looney Tunes into those three-dimensional CGI drawings that are an insult to tradition, finally demonstrating the 100% mercantilist vocation of this production.

GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE

Director: Navot Papushado

Cast: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino

Genre: Action / Thriller

Faced with the uncertainty that exists about the possibility that we will have a new installment of “Kill Bill”, Quentin Tarantino fans can temporarily console themselves with “Gunpowder Milshake” (available now on Netflix), a film clearly inspired by the task. of the aforementioned filmmaker -and, specifically, in the aforementioned saga- which, despite this, is creative and exciting enough not to be a simple cheap copy.

Here, Karen Gillian, the Nebula of the Marvel tapes, appears turned into Sam, a hitman who, after a failed mission, is forced to escape from the dangerous and omnipresent criminal organization for which she works, and that she must confront. also to a drug gang as he tries to protect the life of a girl (Chloe Coleman) caught in the whirlwind of her unusual life.

Although the story is too simple to really take advantage of its healthy feminist overtones and the first part of the film lacks authentic unusual brilliance – in addition to posing a specific circumstance that is too similar to a certain narrative strategy of the “John Wick” saga -, the staging takes a spectacular visual flight later, when its long and impressive choreographies of collective fights unfold.

PIG

Director: Michael Sarnosk

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin

Genre: Drama / Thriller

Over the last few years, Nicolas Cage (“Living Las Vegas,” “Face / Off”) has participated mostly in series B productions that have limited him to showing his more deranged and aggressive side, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing, because many of them have been tremendously funny (as is the case of the recent “Willy’s Wonderland”) and, finally, there is nothing that can interpret deranged and aggressive characters like him.

But there is no doubt that man has much more to offer, and it is precisely there that “Pig” (available only in theaters) travels, a film whose premise undoubtedly sounds like another similar madness -and, moreover, as if it were a sort of a parody of “John Wick” – but that actually offers us a much more intimate account in which Cage has the opportunity to handle a much more contained and mysterious profile.

It all begins when Rob Feld (Cage), a hermit and truffle collector who lives in the middle of the forest, suffers the kidnapping of the pig that helps him in his work (and that he also adores), which leads him to abandon his self-imposed seclusion to give the culprits and get the animal back. However, instead of becoming a savage avenger, Rob begins a journey that leads him to meet all kinds of dangerous characters, yes, but to deal with them in ways much more subtle, questioning and psychological than expected. giving Cage one of the best performances of his career.

THE FOURTH

Director: Marcos Carnevale

Cast: Claribel Medina, Isel Rodríguez, Fausto Mata

Genre: Comedy / Drama

Argentine director Marcos Carnevale, who has extensive television experience but is best known internationally for “Elsa and Fred,” a highly sentimental drama about an elderly romance, is now moving to Puerto Rico in order to present us with a comedy. Dramatic that deals with the complicated issue of migration and that, in addition to having two ‘off’ interventions by Ricky Martin, comes from the hand of a soundtrack composed by the former Calle 13 Eduardo Cabra.

This is “El cuartito”, a feature film that can be seen from today in AMC theaters in the United States, and in which five people from different Spanish-speaking countries (more precisely, Argentina, Spain, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) are known to be detained in a control room of the Puerto Rico International Airport together with a couple of Muslims.

Most of the story has a theatrical flair that breaks only during the forced ‘flashacks’ that occur and near the end (which is certainly implausible), and there is one particularly raucous character who can be difficult to bear; But the film has really effective moments of humor and some wise political comments as our friends interact in ways that are not always kind when locked in a room dominated by a portrait of Donald Trump himself.

CASANOVA, LAST LOVE

Director: Benoît Jacquot

Cast: Vincent Lindon, Stacy Martin, Julia Roy

Genre: Drama / Romance

The amorous adventures of Giacomo Casanova (1725-1798), a Venetian traveler and writer who is best remembered for his bedroom exploits, have been the subject of numerous television and film projects, and “Casanova, Last Love”, which is now in the face-to-face billboard is an addition to the arsenal that, without being really transcendent, finds novel and elegant ways to represent the same character in real life.

In this case, the aforementioned, who was also a historian, diplomat, secret agent and cellist, among other trades, is shown in an advanced stage of his life, while he confesses to a young assistant the details of a relationship from the past, developed in London , which led him to fall in love with a beautiful prostitute whose international fame as a seducer did not care.

Using a slow and contemplative style that will not be to the liking of all audiences, and largely dispensing with lurid scenes, veteran French director Benoît Jacquot (“Farewell, My Queen”) raises a questioning but not entirely accessible look towards a Casanova strangely distant (in the hands of actor Vincent Lindon) who pales under the impetus of the woman with whom he becomes obsessed, Marianne de Charpillon, played with certainly superior vitality by Stacy Martin (“Nymphomaniac”).