Cristiano would have requested an emergency meeting with Mendes; Leave ManU?

The second stage of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Manchester United could be very close to ending, and that is they report that he lusitano asked for an emergency meeting with your agent Jorge Mendes, well in appearance his tenure in the Premier League could be conditioned.

It’s known that Cristiano Ronaldo It’s one of the Manchester United leaders but the positive results are not happening, so the ‘7’ would be analyzing all its possible options and a virtual exit from the club would not be ruled out.

The meeting between Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo

According to information from the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes would have met this sunday, where the lusitanian I would have explained that is no longer comfortable in England and that they see other possible destinations to continue their career.

The ManU is being heavily criticized due to the not so favorable results and those comments also him arrive at CR7, That is why they want to see how to raise the team, but if it is not possible, they would still leave the club, well Cristiano’s greatest ambition is to win trophies and playing in this way they would not arrive.

“There are enough problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure. He desperately wants his move to United to be a success, but is beginning to recognize that winning trophies could be very difficult. Jorge came to see him and they chatted about how things are going, what do you think the problems are, how could they be solved and what the solutions may be. His departure is not ruled out“, informs the cited source.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most redeemable of Manchester United this season, the team does not walk so good in the Premier League, because they occupy the seventh position with 31 units and they are to 4 units of Champions positions already 22 of Manchester City leader.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus in the summer spent with a view to re-conquer England, but now that trip would be turning into a nightmare and could soon culminate.

