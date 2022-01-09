CRISTIANO IS THE BOSS: This is the table of the 10 highest historical scorers of Real Madrid

Karim Benzema, that attacker whom many called a goal foul, continues to improve his records in the table of the highest all-time scorers at Real Madrid Club de Fútbol.

After the double that he converted against Valencia, the French footballer became the fourth footballer to exceed 300 goals with the King of Europe shirt.

KB9 joined the select group made up of the iconic Alfredo Di Stéfano, Raúl González and Cristiano Ronaldo. And beware, uh, the Lyon youth squad is not far from the figures of Don Alfredo and The Angel of Madrid.

THE TOP HISTORICAL SCORERS OF REAL MADRID

Cristiano Ronaldo: 450 goals in 438 games. Raúl González: 323 goals in 741 games. Alfredo Di Stéfano: 308 goals in 396 games. Karim Benzema: 301 goals in 584 games. Carlos Santillana: 290 goals in 645 games. Ferenc Puskás: 242 goals in 262 games. Hugo Sanchez: 208 goals in 282 games. Paco Gento: 182 goals in 600 games. Pirri: 172 goals in 561 games. Emilio Butragueño: 171 goals in 463 games.

BENZEMA’S 301 GOALS WITH REAL MADRID

209 league goals.

64 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

21 goals in the Copa del Rey.

3 goals in the Club World Cup.

3 goals in the Spanish Super Cup.

1 goal in the European Super Cup.

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema has 301 goals and 135 assists in 584 official matches for Real Madrid. The art of playing and making play.

Did you know…? Karim Benzema has won 19 collective titles with Real Madrid. Champion of absolutely everything, highlighting 4 UEFA Champions League.