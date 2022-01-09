Complete steps to update new version 18.90.0 APK

WhatsApp Plus, has become an unofficial application of the original version of the green icon, which is why it has been gaining ground among users and this is because the app is more striking and has a series of functions that allows users to people being able to personify the system.

In this sense, it was recently learned that the application presented its new version, which is 18.9.0, therefore, those who have the app have already begun to download the APK that comes with its most recent functions.

But it must be mentioned that hundreds of users still do not know or do not know the steps they must follow to update this version on their phones, so in the following lines we are going to leave you all the information so that you can get WhatsApp Plus.

WhatsApp Plus: How to update the new version?

Search Google Chrome for version 18.90.0 of the APK as an executable file.

Check the link on the page to avoid downloading any viruses or malware.

On the page you are on, click on “Install WhatsApp Plus” and grant all permissions to the browser so that it does not block the download.

If you see a legend that it is not possible to install the application, you must delete everything related to WhatsApp that you have on your cell phone. This is done from the application settings on your cell phone.

Once you have downloaded WhatsApp Plus, you will need to give it a phone number so that it can link your contacts.

Is it safe to use this version of WhatsApp on the Android system?