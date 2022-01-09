Collaboration at the door? Cardi B prepares to record with a renowned rapper

U.S. – Cardi B would be about to collaborate for a new music video with Kanye west. The rapper has been seen several times in the Balenciaga store in Miami, place where the recording will take place. The same has happened with West, who has even spent several days in the aforementioned city.

The rapper is a huge fan of the fashion storeShe has even worn local clothing in her latest public appearances. In addition to buying clothes for her supposed new love interest, Julia Fox. The latter even took a series of photos wearing the clothes chosen exclusively for her. Without a doubt, a luxury for the actress and a classic for the renowned rapper.

Now everything points to Cardi B agreed to get to record at the renowned store, is that the rapper also loves designer clothes. For now it is known that the video will be recorded in mid-January and will be part of the new record material of the 28-year-old. She mentioned being ready to release a new album this 2022 and wants to have the help of great rappers.

Which is why he must have wanted to work with West; is that, despite having a reputation for conflict, is quite a figure of music. In addition, everything indicates that he would be getting along very well with Cardi in the process of creating the song, of which the name is unknown. Probably the same singer will end up announcing it in a few months, especially since it could become one of the main singles.

The same Cardi B She mentioned that she now has several jobs and projects especially with her new baby. In any case, he does not lose his focus on music and the affection of people who want to hear new material from it. Without a doubt this 2022 will be a great year for the rapper in several aspects.