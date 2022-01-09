Chucky Lozano makes Mexico go crazy: his future is in this team

Although rumors suggested that Barcelona could take over the services of Hirving Lozano, another Spanish team could convince him to join their ranks.

In recent years, Hirving Loznao’s name was one of the most coveted on the European market, especially after his magnificent performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he managed to capture the attention of even Diego Armando Maradona.

Chucky knows that his cycle at Napoli is practically over and that it is the ideal time to change of scene, understanding that he needs better competition before playing the World Cup in Qatar.

Days ago, the one that emerged in Pachuca began to resonate in the Barcelona area to replace Philippe Coutinho, who left for Aston Villa. However, another team from Spain could win the arm wrestling.

A bomb exploded this week as news broke that Gareth Bale could announce his retirement from football at the end of the season. For this reason, Carlo Ancelotti will need a winger for Real Madrid from June.

The Italian coach knows the former Tuzo very well and knew how to be one of the DTs who got the most out of him on the field of play, so it would not be unreasonable for him to make forces from within the Merengue to force his signing.

In this way, in Mexico they are excited to see the idol in one of the best teams on the planet, knowing that this could help him get his best football and thus replicate what he learned in El Tri.