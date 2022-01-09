Chivas vs Mazatlán: Schedule and where to watch LIVE the match of J1 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX

Chivas vs Mazatlan It will be the only match of Day 1 (J1) played this Sunday, as part of the start of the 2022 Clausura Tournament. Here we tell you where to see it live and at what time.

Chivas coach Marcelo Michel Leaño, full of illusions, hopes for positive things for this tournament, and he expressed this in his most recent press conference. Stated that In the first minute against Mazatlán they will show that the Flock is more than the individualities, “We are going to convert all the skeptics, I am convinced,” he declared.

For this match, Chivas he will not be able to count on his stellar reinforcement, Roberto Alvarado, because it was one of the elements that tested positive for COVID-19 in the rigorous tests carried out.

Chivas joins Monterrey, Tigres and América as the teams that register contagions among their players.

This week, Mazatlán announced the incorporation of former Flock Oswaldo Alanís to its squad for Clausura 2022 after his time in MLS; Nico Benedetti, Gonzalo Sosa, Eduardo Bello and Jefferson Intriago join the reinforcements.

The Chivas vs Mazatlán duel is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9 at the Akron Stadium.

The game can be seen on restricted television.

Schedule and where to see LIVE the match Chivas vs Mazatlán

Date and Time: Sunday, January 9, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 9, 6:00 p.m. Transmission (channels): Afizzados

