Chivas misses three penalties in 20 minutes in U-20 tournament

Leonardo Palestina, Mazatlán goalkeeper, became the great figure stopping three shots from the Flock from the spot

The Chivas U20 they had a bad time, at times, before their similar Mazatlan, and it is that the rojiblanco team failed three penalties in 20 minutes during the first half. It was Leonardo Palestine, archer of the Sinaloans, the great figure, because he stopped each one of the attempts of the Guadalajara.

Gael García in regret with Chivas Sub-20. Imago7

The game, held in Verde Valle, was part of matchday 1 of the Closing 2022 and the 17-year-old goalkeeper, who was trained in the extinct Morelia, now Mazatlan, was key so that his team was not thrashed from the first half.

The first maximum penalty was at minute 8 of the game. Gael garcia had the opportunity to open the scoring, but Palestine lunged to his right side and guessed the trajectory of the ball to avoid the goal.

Chivas he handled the strings of the game and was better than the Mazatlecos. His counterattacks and possession of the ball made him dangerous and it was during an internship in the area that he gave them the second penalty, which he charged Benjamin Sanchez and that it was also stopped by Palestine.

Finally, after saving the second maximum penalty, a foul was made on the rebound that the goalkeeper gave and the referee scored a new penalty. Now, it was Leonardo Sanchez who missed for the third time. Once again, Palestine guessed the charge and saved the zero.

However, Javier Guerrero opened the scoring at minute 39 in favor of the Chivas after finishing off a cross from the left and thus, finally, beating Palestine.